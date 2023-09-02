Kerala Blasters FC unveil new home kit for the 2023-24 season 

Kerala Blasters FC have officially unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season, featuring a prominent blend of the team’s colors in a striking combination of yellow and blue.

In the previous season, the blue was primarily centered on the jersey, but this time, the color is artfully dispersed along the sides, with the iconic yellow of Kerala Blasters taking center stage.

According to their kit manufacturer, Six5Six, The Blasters' home jersey draws inspiration from the intricate patterns found on an elephant's skin. The elephant holds special significance as a symbol of tradition for the club and a source of pride for the people of Kerala.

The reception of the new jersey has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can anticipate the supporters proudly donning these new colors when they gather in great numbers to support their club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

There's a possibility that Kerala Blasters may unveil their home kit during their friendly matches against Al Wasl FC, Sharjah FC, and Shabab Al-Ahli in the UAE, which are scheduled before the Indian Super League, which begins on September 21.

What does the season hold for Kerala Blasters FC?

Kerala Blasters had a challenging start to the transfer window, facing setbacks such as the departure of Sahal Abdul Samad to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the injury of their new signing, Jaushua Soritio, who is set to be sidelined for a significant portion of the season.

Adding to their difficulties, the team struggled during the 2023 Durand Cup despite fielding a strong squad. They suffered a defeat to I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC and managed only a point against Bengaluru FC’s reserve team.

Nevertheless, the Tuskers significantly reinforced their squad with several late additions in the transfer market. On the defensive front, they secured the services of Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das, as well as the acquisitions of Aibhanba Dohling from FC Goa and Greek defender Milos Drincic.

In the midfield and attacking departments, they brought in two young overseas talents, Daisuke Sakai and Kwame Peprah. Additionally, they welcomed Ishan Pandita and Freddy Lallawmawma, who joined from Punjab FC.

It will be interesting to see how Ivan Vukomanovic sets up his side, given the additions of several new players to the squad. However, they will bank on their experience and the home support to see them through this transition period.