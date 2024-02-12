Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC: Who won the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Punjab FC staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 3-1 victory against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, February 12. While Milos Drincic initially put the Blasters in front, a goal from Wilmar Jordan Gil in either half, coupled with a late strike from Luka Majcen, ultimately swung the game in Punjab’s favor.

The Blasters were considered favorites for this match, having remained undefeated on home turf this season. As expected, they started the game on the front foot, with the likes of Rahul KP and Dimitrios Diamantakos exploiting spaces behind Punjab’s defense.

The home side had a couple of huge chances, with both Daisuke Sakai and Rahul KP coming close to scoring from long-range attempts. With Luna sidelined for the season, Sakai appears to have assumed the playmaker's role, and he nearly assisted Rahul towards the end of the first quarter, but the winger’s looping header glanced off the post and went out of play.

On the other end, Talal’s free-kick from 30 yards away narrowly missed the target, but chances were limited for Punjab FC, despite showing glimpses of promise on the counterattack.

All of Kerala’s pressure paid dividends towards the end of the half from a set-piece situation. Sakai’s inswinging corner was punched away by Ravi Kumar, but it fell straight to the feet of Milos Drincic, whose effort rattled the post and crossed the goal line.

However, just as the Manjappada were immersed in celebration, Punjab delivered a decisive blow two minutes before half-time. Talal effortlessly wriggled past two players before assisting Jordan, who shifted onto his dominant foot and unleashed a powerful strike that found the back of the net.

At the half-time whistle, the score was level, with Punjab displaying efficiency in front of goal.

Punjab FC show their quality in the second half to secure a memorable victory

Punjab FC emerged from the break with renewed energy and came close to taking the lead within five minutes of the second half. Talal’s corner was met by Suresh Meetei, who headed the ball to Majcen, with the forward slotting it into the net from close range. However, the referee’s flag was raised for offside, and the goal was disallowed. Replays later confirmed that Majcen was onside when the pass was played.

Nevertheless, Punjab FC deservedly took the lead around the hour mark, courtesy of the Talal-Jordan combination once again. Talal, in acres of space after beating the offside trap, delivered a cross from the left flank, finding Jordan at the far post, who calmly tapped the ball into the net, much to the disbelief of the home crowd.

The Shers were dangerous on the break and had further chances to extend their lead, but timely challenges from the Blasters centre-backs and goalkeeper Sachin Suresh offered a glimmer of hope.

After scoring, Punjab adopted a compact defensive shape, committing bodies behind the ball to protect their lead. The Blasters found it difficult to breach the Shers' defense, and as they pushed forward in search of an equalizer, Punjab FCcapitalized on the break once more with a minute remaining in regulation time.

Luka Majcen’s shot appeared to be handled in the penalty box by Freddy Lallawnawma, prompting the referee to award a penalty without hesitation. Majcen confidently stepped up and converted the penalty, effectively sealing the victory.

This unexpected win propelled Punjab to ninth place in the table and they trail sixth-placed NorthEast United by only two points.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters’ woes continued as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, leaving them vulnerable to being overtaken in the standings by the likes of Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan.