Kerala Blasters FC youngster Jeakson Singh pens new 3-year deal 

19-year-old midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC. The deal will see the youngster stay the club until the end of the 2023 football season in the Indian top-flight.

Jeakson Singh was signed from I-League side Minerva Punjab following a few impressive performances for the Indian U-17 team in the FIFA World Cup in 2017. Playing at the heart of the team's midfield, Jeakson Singh scored India's only goal in the tournament against Colombia in a 2-1 loss at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

This was the only goal scored by the Indian team in the three matches they played in the tournament. In addition to this, Jeakson Singh scored India's first-ever goal in a FIFA tournament at the U-17 level.

This, coupled with a string of impressive performances for the Indian Arrows, saw Kerala Blasters 'B' secure the player's signature in 2018. He was promoted to the senior squad at the start of the 2019 season and made 13 appearances in the ISL in the 2019/20 season.

Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director of the Kerala Blasters expressed his pleasure after Jeakson Singh signed the contract extension with the club.

"I'm very happy that Jeakson has extended his contract with us. He’s a true professional and always has a good attitude in training with a desire to improve. He is an important player in our team and I’m happy to see him develop with us," said Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director of Kerala Blasters FC.

The management has a great vision for me and the club: Jeakson Singh

Born into a football-loving family, young Jeakson Singh was introduced to football by his father who is a coach by profession. He began playing professionally at the age of 11 when he signed with the Chandigarh Football Academy before being scouted by Minerva Punjab.

The 19-year-old was pleased after signing the contract extension with the club.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with Kerala Blasters FC. The management has a great vision for me and the club, and I am really excited to be a part of this project. The club has the most passionate fans in the country, and I can’t wait to play at Kaloor soon," said Jeakson Singh.