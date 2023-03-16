Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been in the headlines following his decision to walk off the pitch alongside his players in the playoff tie against Bengaluru FC. He has reportedly told the All India Football Federation that the decision was made due to multiple incidents of refereeing mishaps which led to a 'culmination of circumstances'.

A senior official revealed to the Times of India that Vukomanovic was also frustrated with a controversial call by the same referee Crystal John during last season’s finals against Hyderabad FC. The source said:

“The coach said it was a culmination of circumstances, including last season’s final against Hyderabad, when the referee (Crystal John) made a controversial call regarding a ‘last man’ foul’. There were protests, but nothing happened. The players and fans were inconsolable after last year’s final, so when the (same) referee made another controversial call, it was too much to take.”

The playoff tie remained level at the end of regulation time. Just six minutes into extra time, BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri was brought down by Vibin Mohanan just outside the penalty box. As Blasters custodian Prabhsukhan Gill began setting up his wall, Chhetri took the free-kick quickly, which found the back of the net.

The goal was allowed to stand, much to the frustration of Vukomanovic, who rushed to the pitch. Mayhem and chaos followed as the Serbian tactician instructed his players to walk off the field in protest of the decision.

The report also revealed that the head coach appealed to the match officials to review the decision but to no avail. However, the referee and match commissioner, in their report, disclosed that they tried to speak with Vukomanovic, but the Blasters coach simply refused the offer.

“I instructed the manager of KBFC Manish Anoopkumar Kochar, that ‘if the head (coach) would like to speak with me, I will do so near the touchline. This offer was refused by the head coach and the KBFC team along with their staff went into the dressing room,” the report read.

Ivan Vukomanovic and Kerala Blasters backed by former AIFF director of referees

Former director of referees at AIFF Gautam Kar gave his thoughts on Crystal John’s controversial decision. He told News9 that the goal should not stand as the time lapse between the foul and free-kick was over twenty seconds, and hence could not be treated as a quick restart.

According to TOI, his opinion has been placed on record by Kerala Blasters alongside the views of several former players and referees.

Vukomanovic has been called out for his behavior, but the Manjappada were undoubtedly right behind him. Thousands of supporters welcomed him to Kochi airport after the playoff game against Bengaluru FC despite the team’s elimination in the knockout phase.

Kerala Blasters will now turn their attention to the Hero Super Cup, with the state also set to host the tournament. They will meet their southern rivals Bengaluru FC in the group stage and things could certainly get spicy.

Poll : 0 votes