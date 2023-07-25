Kerala Blasters post update on Jaushua Sotirio's injury

Kerala Blasters have posted a positive update about their new signing Jaushua Sotirio had to undergo surgery for his ruptured Achilles tendon recently. The club have said that Sotirio's surgery was successful and he is now on the path to recovery.

Sotirio was signed by the Blasters in the ongoing transfer window on a two-year deal. However, in a press release on 19 July, the club said that he injured his ankle in a training session and was deemed to be ruled out at least till 2024. Now, with the surgery completed successfully, Sotirio can focus on his recovery.

The Australian, who joined the Blasters from Newcastle Jets, is known to possess a lot of pace on the flanks. He operates at his best as a winger but Kerala Blasters were keen on making him play as a forward. That was until he had to be ruled out due to his unfortunate injury.

While giving an update as to how the injury occurred, the club had asked for understanding and love and support from their fans as they tried to give the best possible care to Sotirio. This statement was taken in the right spirit by most supporters of the Blasters and showed how much they were willing to stand by their players in times of distress.

Jaushua Sotirio played in the A-League before moving to India

Jaushua Sotirio, a youth product of the Western Sydney Wanderers, has played for three clubs in the A-League in Australia- the Wanderers themselves, Wellington Phoenix, and Newcastle Jets in the past. He was at his best for the Phoenix, netting fourteen goals in the 65 appearances he made for them.

The 27-year-old also scored 11 goals for the Wanderers in the 81 occasions he turned out for them. However, he had a lean 2022-23 season for the Jets, finding the back of the net just three times. Naturally, Sotirio was let go by them at the end of the season and Kerala Blasters, sniffing an opportunity, snapped him up.

It was extremely unfortunate both for the club and Sotirio himself to have suffered from this terrible injury even before he had the opportunity to enthrall the Manjappada in Kochi. However, with his surgery having taken place successfully, Sotirio will be hoping to recover and get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.