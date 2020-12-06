Kerala Blasters record most Instagram interactions among Asian clubs in November

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters have recorded the most interactions on Instagram in Asia, in regards to football clubs throughout November 2020.

According to a recent revelation by Spanish sports business institution, Deportes y Finanza, Kerala Blasters have topped the charts with a staggering 12.2 million interactions in November.

Iranian club Esteghlal Tehran Football Club, which competes in the Persian Gulf Pro League, are placed second with 11 million interactions. Indonesian giants Persija Jakarta are third on the list, clocking 8.01 million interactions.

The Yellow Army has time and again blown the rest of their ISL opponents away when it comes to online popularity. The Blasters emerged as the most popular ISL club on social media, racking up a whopping 25.2 million interactions on Instagram during the first half of 2020.

Kerala Blasters and the ISL are competing with Europe's top leagues

The same institute previously revealed that the ISL is the fourth-biggest football league in the world on Instagram. Well-established European leagues such as the Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), and the Bundesliga (Germany) were ahead of the Indian top-flight.

It was reported that the entire ISL managed to garner up to 38.1 million fan interactions on Instagram from January 1st until June 30th, with Kerala Blasters accounting for over 65% of the ISL's Instagram fan interactions.

The Yellow Army showed a lot of promise in their first three seasons, reaching the finals twice in 2014 and 2016. However, the recent three campaigns have been mediocre at best.

They failed to qualify for the playoffs in each and have struggled for consistency, due to the constant chopping and changing of managers and players.

But that doesn't take away the fact that the Kerala Blasters are the most followed team in the ISL. They boast an ever-loyal fan base that can give the European fans a run for their money, and the latest figures are a testament to this fact.

Kerala Blasters’ resurgence is in full swing this time around, as they have assembled a well-balanced squad with a great blend of youth and experience under the watchful eyes of Kibu Vicuna. For the first time in many years, they look like overwhelming favorites to seal a play-off spot.

Kerala Blasters have drawn twice and lost once in their three outings in the ongoing ISL campaign so far. Blasters will lock horns with FC Goa, with both teams seeking their first win, on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.