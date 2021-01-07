Kerala Blasters record highest Instagram interactions among ISL clubs for December

Kerala Blasters FC have recorded the most interactions on Instagram among the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs throughout December. As per a recent revelation by online sports media outlet Superpower Football, the Blasters have topped the charts. The ISL club recorded a staggering 1.36 crore interactions in the final month of 2020.

The Blasters' neighbours Chennaiyin FC come in at second with 20.1 lakh interactions, followed by ISL League Winner's Shield holders FC Goa at third with 18.5 lakh interactions. NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan complete the list. The Highlanders accounted for 9.31 lakh interactions while The Mariners had 9.29 lakh interactions.

The Yellow Army has time and again blown the rest of their ISL opponents away when it comes to online popularity. Their fans are miles ahead of supporters of other top-flight teams in terms of online engagement.

It earlier emerged that the Blasters recorded the most interactions on Instagram among Asia's top clubs in November last year. Spanish sports business institution Deportes y Finanza reported that Kerala Blasters topped the charts with a whopping 12.2 million interactions in November of 2020.

Kerala Blasters starlet Sahal Abdul Samad in action against Mumbai City FC.

Despite struggling for consistency and churning out mixed results, the Kerala Blasters boast an ever-loyal fanbase that can give European fans a run for their money. The latest online engagement figures are a testament to this fact.

The Kerala Blasters have made a disappointing start to this year's ISL. The club were unanimously picked by experts as the overwhelming favorites to seal a play-off spot during the pre-season.

Come On You Blasters!💪 #KBFCOFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/qbYLWsqipL — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 7, 2021

The Blasters are 10th in the table, with only six points from their eight league outings. Kibu Vicuna's side have won once, drawn thrice, and lost four in the ongoing campaign.

The Blasters will battle Odisha FC in Match 50 of the ISL on Thursday. The clash between the two teams at the bottom of the table will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.