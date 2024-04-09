Kerala Blasters risk losing Dimitrios Diamantakos as contract talks hit a snag

Dimitrios Diamantakos is facing an uncertain future at Kerala Blasters as talks over a new contract have hit a snag, Sportskeeda has learned.

The Greek centre-forward's existing deal with the Indian Super League club runs out at the end of the season. While there is an offer to extend it beyond this campaign on improved terms, he has not accepted it.

Diamantakos is willing to remain at Kerala Blasters after enjoying two fruitful seasons in Kochi. However, he wants the club's proposal to reflect his stature as the league's leading scorer this season (13 goals) and that has not been the case so far.

Negotiations over an agreement are currently at a standstill, with both parties significantly apart in their valuations. The player's camp put their demands forward months ago and is waiting for the Yellow Army to improve their initial offer.

"There is no chance" for Diamantakos to sign a contract extension if Kerala Blasters do not better their proposal, a source close to the player revealed.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old's situation in God's Own Country has put other clubs on high alert. Teams within and outside India have opened talks over signing the striker, who is patiently waiting for the right offer to arrive.

Losing Dimitrios Diamantakos would be massive blow for Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters roped in Dimitrios Diamantakos on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season. The striker put a disappointing spell in Croatia behind him and hit the ground running in India, bagging 10 goals and three assists from 20 ISL games.

Diamantakos has been in even better form this term, having netted 13 goals and grabbed three assists in 17 league games. He is leading the goalscoring chart, with Odisha FC's Roy Krishna a goal behind him.

The Greek (29 goal contributions) is also just two away from becoming the Blasters' leading goal contributor in the ISL (Adrian Luna - 30 goal contributions).

Losing Diamantakos would, therefore, be a massive blow to Ivan Vukomanovic's side, especially with other Indian clubs in the mix. The Kochi-based club previously saw star attackers Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vasquez join ISL rivals Mumbai City and FC Goa respectively in 2022.

Vukomanovic's side, meanwhile, are set to face Hyderabad FC in their final league game of the season before playoffs. Diamantakos, though, is nursing an injury.

