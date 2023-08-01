Kerala Blasters sign Lara Sharma on loan from Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters signed goalkeeper Lara Sharma from Bengaluru FC on a season-long loan on Tuesday. The former India Under-18 shot-stopper, who is a product of the Tata Football Academy, will add some depth to the goalkeeping reserves of the Blasters.

Having been a part of Indian Arrows, ATK (reserves) and Bengaluru FC, the 24-year-old has enough experience to hold him in good stead for the upcoming season.

At the moment, Sharma is expected to play second fiddle to Karanjit Singh in the Blasters' goal. However, manager Ivan Vukomanovic might choose to make him the first-choice if he impresses in the preseason camp.

"The energy at Kerala Blasters is extremely positive" - Lara Sharma

Sharma, who won the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC in 2022-23, has joined up with his new teammates ahead of the same tournament this season. Kerala Blasters begin their campaign with a much-vaunted Kerala derby against Gokulam Kerala on 13 August at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata.

Commenting on the loan deal, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said:

“Lara is someone who we’ve followed for a long time. For now, we got an opportunity to see him closely for one season and also add depth to our goalkeeping department."

He added:

"I hope this upcoming season plays a substantial part in the growth of Lara Sharma as a player and that his time with us is mutually beneficial to both him and the club.”

Lara Sharma, who was ecstatic, said:

“The opportunity to play at Kerala Blasters FC is so special. The fans, the atmosphere, and the energy around the Club is so positive and I can’t wait to be a part of it all. I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and contributing to the club in every way possible.”

Sharma will be keen on impressing in preseason as well as the Durand Cup if he gets an opportunity there.

If things work out well for him, he might turn out to start for Kerala Blasters as their first-choice goalkeeper in the Indian Super League starting in late September. The departure of Prabsukhan Gill to East Bengal has created a void at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, and this works well in Sharma's favour.