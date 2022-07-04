Kerala Blasters stalwart Adrian Luna reveals the passing of his 6-year-old daughter

Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna revealed on Monday that his six-year-old daughter, Julieta, passed away on April 9th earlier this year. The Uruguayan took to social media to share the tragic news.

Julieta was battling cystic fibrosis, a disorder that damages the lungs, digestive tract, and other organs. In an Instagram post, Luna said that the "greatest lesson" his daughter taught him was "never to give up no matter how difficult life gets."

"The pain my family and I feel is immeasurable and will never disappear. We will always remember her as an example in life, as a kind, affectionate, and a noble girl who, despite the struggles, always had a big smile or an 'I love you' that would cheer up your days," the 30-year-old wrote.

"Julieta, my life falls short to be able to thank you because the little or much I know, I owe it to you. You taught me how to love, to fight against my worst fears, and without a doubt, the greatest lesson you gave me was never to give up no matter how difficult life gets."

Since the Blasters midfielder came out with the statement, hearfelt condolences have been flowing in from the Indian football fraternity.

Sending Adrian and his family all the love and strength to deal with this tragic loss. The Club offers its heartfelt condolences to Adrian Luna after the passing of his daughter, Julieta.Sending Adrian and his family all the love and strength to deal with this tragic loss. The Club offers its heartfelt condolences to Adrian Luna after the passing of his daughter, Julieta. Sending Adrian and his family all the love and strength to deal with this tragic loss. 💛

After his exploits in the ISL last season, which included six goals and seven assists, Luna immediately became a fan favourite. Other Indian Super League clubs, including FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, and Hyderabad FC, and the fans offered their thoughts and prayers for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri too stressed that there is "no right words to say at this moment," but assured that the entire Indian footballing fraternity will be by his side in whatever way possible.

The thoughts and prayers from everyone at Sportskeeda are with Luna and his near and dear ones at this hour of grief.

