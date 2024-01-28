Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah ruled out of ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC striker Kwame Peprah has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Super League 2023-24.

He sustained a groin injury during the Blasters' game against Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 15. The Kerala-based franchise took to social media on Saturday (January 27) to share the news. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Injury Update: Kwame Peprah sustained a Groin injury during our recent clash against Jamshedpur FC. Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. The Club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab and recovery phase."

The tweet added:

"We eagerly await his return to our Fortress and hope to see him back in action soon!"

Australian striker Jaushua Sotirio was the first Kerala Blasters player to get injured and is still recovering from his injury. He has been out with an ankle issue since July last year. Indian defender Aibanbha Dohling is also out with an ACL tear and is yet to get back to action.

Indian player Jeakson Singh and Uruguayan footballer Adrian Luna are also part of the Kerala Blasters FC injury list.

Kerala Blasters FC are placed atop the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 26 points from 12 matches. They have registered eight wins, two losses, and as many draws in the ongoing edition of the competition.

The Kerala-based outfit have a goal difference of seven, scoring 17 and conceding 10 goals in the ISL 2023-24.

Indian Super League 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC to meet Odisha FC in the next encounter

Table-toppers Kerala Blasters FC will play their next match of the Indian Super League 2023-24 against third-placed Odisha FC on Matchday 13. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, February 2.

The Kerala-based club doesn't have a match on Matchday 14 of the Indian Super League 2023-24.