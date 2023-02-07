Kerala Blasters came back from a goal down to defeat Chennaiyin FC by two goals to one at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, February 7.

The Manjappada were in full voice at kickoff but were quickly silenced when Nasser El Khayati weaved his magic and scored just two minutes into the game. The Blasters, however, bounced back after the shock and exposed the gaps in Chennaiyin FC’s midfield.

They had their first clear-cut chance in the 20th minute when Nishu Kumar’s powerful shot from the right side was brilliantly parried away by Samik Mitra. Dimitrios Diamantakos came close to equalizing in the 27th minute, but his volley from just outside the six-yard box missed the target.

Kerala Blasters continued to pile on the pressure, with Jessel Carneiro and Adrian Luna forcing a couple of saves from Mitra. They eventually found the back of the net courtesy of a breathtaking goal by Luna in the 38th minute. After a couple of deflections in the box, the ball fell kindly to the Uruguayan, who curled an effort into the top right corner.

On the stroke of halftime, former Blasters man Vincy Barretto had an excellent chance to help Chennaiyin FC take the lead, but Prabhsukhan Gill’s reflexes denied him. The visitors struggled to get going after their first goal, but the game was still in the balance after the first half.

Kerala Blasters find a way past Chennaiyin FC in the second half

Kerala Blasters started the second half with intensity. Luna dictated things in the middle of the park, while the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahul KP were active in making runs on the flanks.

The tides soon turned as Kerala Blasters went ahead in the 64th minute. Chennaiyin FC were caught ball-watching as Luna’s cross found an unmarked Rahul KP in the box.

Thomas Brdaric's side went direct after conceding the second goal, looking to find Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali’s runs in behind. El Khayati, however, was still CFC’s key player, often drifting between the lines to link up with the forwards. He had a couple of efforts saved by Gill in the last quarter of the game.

The Tuskers managed to slow the tempo down and saw off pressure from their opponents to secure the three points. The victory solidified KBFC's playoff position, but Chennaiyin FC's chances of finishing in the top six now appear slim.

With three games to go, they are still seven points behind sixth-placed Bengaluru FC, but Brdaric will be hoping to finish the season on a high note.

Poll : 0 votes