"Kerala is a very strong opponent"- Odisha FC head coach ahead of his side ISL 2022-23 clash against Kerala Blasters FC

Odisha FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in their third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 23. The two sides will cross paths at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Both teams have registered a win and a loss in their opening two fixtures and will be eager to put in a fight to come away with the three points.

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh attended the pre-match press conference, sharing insights on their preparations for the upcoming game.

Sharing his views on Kerala Blasters FC as an opponent, the Juggernauts gaffer said:

"Kerala is a very strong opponent. There are a lot of good teams in the Indian Super League this season. It is a very equal league. Tomorrow we'll be facing a side that played in the final last season with the same coach, keeping most of their players.

"I think it will be a very good game. We have our own style in every game. But it also depends on the team we are up against."

The Juggernauts opened their ISL 2022-23 account with an away win against Jamshedpur FC. This was followed by a loss against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Comparing the Islanders and the Yellow Tuskers on the basis of their approach, Gombau said:

"I think they are two different teams. They may have the same formation but the styles are different. Kerala (Kerala Blasters FC) are a more aggressive team in terms of how they defend and react after they lose the ball."

Odisha FC's Amrinder Singh excited to play in front of home support

Odisha FC will be playing their first home of the 2022-23 season, making it a reason for excitement for the head coach and the players.

Custodian Amrinder Singh shared his views on playing in Odisha in front of football fans in the state. He said:

"I think I have a very good relationship with Odisha. I won my first trophy here, which is the Federation Cup. I am very excited to play my first home game for the club. We'll have the fans backing us."

The encounter between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC promises to be a cracker given the results of their previous encounters. It will be interesting to see how the teams cope up with the situation and turn events into their favor.

