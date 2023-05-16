Kickstart FC Karnataka and Eastern Sporting Union book their places in the semi-finals of IWL 

In a match filled with exciting action, Kickstart FC Karnataka left it late to defeat HOPS FC 2-1 in the first quarter-final of the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

Kickstart got out of their blocks quickly and showcased attacking intent in the early stages. Nonetheless, it was HOPS FC who had the first chance of the game on the transition, but forward Rajni Bala was denied by Kickstart’s custodian.

Despite HOPS FC’s counter-attacking threat, it was the team from Karnataka who took the lead in the 16th minute. After an excellent play in midfield, the ball kindly fell to Kaviya on the left flank and her effort hit the inside of the woodwork before finding the back of the net.

Kickstart continued to probe forward and took control of the game after the first goal. HOPS FC’s defense, however, stood firm amidst the constant pressure from their opponents. The half ended with Kickstart having a deserving 1-0 lead.

HOPS FC came out of the break determined to find the equalizer and began penetrating Kickstart’s defense. In the 50th minute, Kickstart’s goalkeeper Maibam Devi spilled the ball, presenting a massive opportunity to Renu Rani. But the winger’s shot from inside the penalty box was off-target.

HOPS finally utilized one of their chances as Renu Rani capitalized on a defensive lapse around the hour mark. She received the ball on the right flank and wriggled past a defender before expertly finding the top corner of the net.

With the game hanging in balance, Kickstart found the edge and scored a goal in injury time to snatch the game away from HOPS. Banti Sharma’s pass found Elizabeth Katungwa, who made a late dart into the box and headed the ball past an outrushing Anshika.

Chances galore for both sides in the final minutes, but Kickstart held on to their lead and secured their berth in the semi-finals of the 2022-23 season of the IWL.

Eastern Sporting Union beat Sports Odisha in dramatic fashion to seal a spot in the semi-finals

Meanwhile, Eastern Sporting Union overcame Sports Odisha in a penalty shootout in the second quarter-final of the IWL. Both sides scored once in the second half to set up a dramatic end to the quarter-final, but ESU defeated Odisha in the penalty shootout with a scoreline of 4-2.

Sports Odisha looked the brighter of the two teams at the start of the game. They had the first clear-cut chance of the game when a pass from the backline found Sumitra Hembram’s run. However, Eastern Sporting Union’s goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu was positioned well to save her tame effort.

It was certainly a one-way traffic in the first quarter with Chanu making several important interventions to keep the scores level. But ESU began growing into the game after the cooling break in the first half, stringing some dangerous passes in the middle of the pitch.

Their first meaningful chance arrived in stoppage time of the first half, but Odisha’s center-backs – Poonam and Sanamija Chanu made crucial blocks to deny Eastern Sporting Union. Both sides had their opportunities, but the cagey first half ended on level terms.

ESU continued from where they left the first half and committed players forward. They eventually took the lead in the 66th minute from a set-piece situation, with substitute Lhingdeikim’s precise header finding the back of the net.

It was Sporting Odisha’s turn to pile on the pressure and they ultimately found the equalizer with ten minutes of regulation time left. Manisha controlled the ball brilliantly, leaving the defender trailing behind, and delicately lobbed the ball past a helpless Panthoi Chanu.

Chances were few and far between the sides in the final stages of the game and it ended with a scoreline of 1-1 in regulation time. A penalty shootout was to decide the winners of the second IWL quarter-final. Ultimately, it was Eastern Sporting Union who prevailed as Odisha missed two crucial penalties.

