Sunil Chhetri’s final appearance in the Indian jersey is a moment that has yet to fully sink in. But as Kolkata bears witness, the legendary marksman is set to represent the national team for the 151st and last time on Thursday (June 6).

The Salt Lake Stadium was packed with a sold-out crowd eager to witness the legend’s farewell, buzzing with anticipation. The deafening roar just before kickoff, with all eyes on Chhetri, certainly spoke volumes.

Supporters have expressed their immense gratitude to the Indian skipper through stunning tifos adorning the stands, a tribute that will forever be cherished.

The Blue Pilgrims, known for their iconic banners over the years, unveiled one that read, “Thanks Captain, Leader, Legend.” Additionally, there were banners showing Chhetri carrying India on his back and numerous Chhetri masks worn by the fans throughout the stands.

Here are some images of a few of the tifos:

India entered this crucial match under added pressure, as it was a virtual do-or-die scenario in their quest to qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in history.

Stimac entrusted Chhetri for one final time, and now the team looks to him to deliver. Fittingly, Chhetri will bid farewell to his illustrious career in Kolkata, where his football journey began.

At the pre-match press conference, the 39-year-old expressed that he will anticipate the “goosebumps” feelings as he steps onto the field. He said:

"I have worked 19 years for the national team and we did not have this opportunity, this juncture that we have now. I hope this press conference doesn’t reach the boys because I can feel the goosebumps and I want them relaxed for tomorrow. But this is huge because once we win, things will change. It’s going to be magical too."

Sunil Chhetri’s honors and records for the Indian national team

Chhetri has not just carried India on his shoulders on one or two occasions but on countless moments throughout his career. From his first goal against Pakistan to his Golden Boot in the recent SAFF Championship success, he has been synonymous with Indian football for two decades.

Looking back, Chhetri’s list of honors is huge. He holds the record as the third-highest active goal-scorer in international football with 94 goals, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has been awarded the AIFF Footballer of the Year seven times, clinched the SAFF Championship four times, and won the Nehru Cup three times.

Furthermore, he is a recipient of the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and the Khel Ratna Award, being the first footballer to do so.

Chhetri’s record-breaking achievements extend to being India’s highest appearance maker (150) and record goal-scorer, while FIFA even released a three-part documentary honoring Chhetri’s legacy. As the nation bids farewell to its greatest goal-scorer, this will be a day that will be remembered for years to come.