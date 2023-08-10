Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army FT played out a goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Group A fixture of the 2023 Durand Cup on Thursday. The teams remained evenly matched as they found it difficult to create consistent opportunities throughout the game.

Warriors' head coach Staikos Vergetis made eight changes from their 2-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. As a result, it took a period of adjustment before the team could find their rhythm.

Bangladesh Army FT, on the other hand, were compact defensively and did not allow spaces for the likes of Juan Mera and Samuel Kynshi to operate.

Punjab had the first clear-cut chance of the game around the 25th minute, but following a free-flowing buildup, Daniel Lalhlimpuia’s effort was saved from a tight angle.

From a tactical perspective, Vergetis encouraged his wingers to advance into midfield to combine with the forwards, which effectively created numerical advantages in central areas. Despite their eye-catching buildup, their efforts bore no fruit as their final passes were inaccurate and poor.

Bangladesh Army then had their first chance of the half against the run of play. After winning the second ball from a long throw-in, left-back Mohammed Kamrul’s powerful effort from 30 yards out was expertly tipped over the bar by Ravi Kumar.

The opening half ended with a 0-0 scoreline, marked by limited opportunities for both sides. It was certainly a cagey affair, with both teams struggling to find quality in the attacking third.

Punjab FC struggle to break Bangladesh Army FT’s resolute defense

After a disappointing first half, Punjab FC upped their intensity and began moving forward with pace. Within five minutes, Lalhlimpuia had the first opportunity in the half once again, but he failed to find the target from close range.

Vergetis made a few changes, including bringing in talisman Luka Majcen, in hopes of scoring their first goal of the tournament. Around the hour mark, debutant Samuel Kynshi had an attempt from a free-kick situation, but his effort sailed over the bar.

Punjab FC's midfield effectively encountered difficulties in breaking through Bangladesh Army's defensive set-up. Additionally, creativity in the team significantly waned following Juan Mera's departure around the hour mark.

On the other hand, the Bangladeshi team appeared content with securing a draw, opting for a defensive approach that effectively restricted space in the central area of the field.

Nothing went right for Punjab as Vergetis cut a frustrated figure on the touchlines. The game ended goalless and the Bangladesh Army FT will certainly be the happier of the two sides.

While they are effectively out of the competition, the team led by Abdul Razzaq will be delighted with the performances against the ISL sides.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC will play a crucial game against East Bengal FC on August 16 for a place in the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup.