TRAU FC midfielder Laishram Milan Singh focussed on improving his game 

Laishram Milan Singh is a very popular name in the football circuit of Northeast India. The 27-year-old right winger from Manipur has played for TRAU FC in the last few seasons.

In the I-League 2021-22, he grabbed eyeballs because of his excellent pace and ball distribution. He played 41 matches for TRAU FC, scoring two goals.

A few days ago, the talented footballer from Manipur had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. Here is what he had to say:

People who inspired and helped Laishram Milan Singh

Manipur has a deeply-rooted football culture. Young residents of the region start playing the game from a very early age. Laishram Milan is no exception to that. He started playing football at a very early age with his brother.

"I started playing football at a very early age. I used to play with my brother. My brother inspired me a lot to take up football as a career."

Nandakumar Singh is a very popular coach among Indian footballers. He has been associated with TRAU FC for around five years. He is well known for his excellent scouting.

Under Nandakumar's guidance, players like Bidyasagar Singh, Amrit Gope, Angousana, Sandeep Singh, and Premjit Singh went on to play at the international level. Laishram Milan shared his profitable experience of working with Nandakumar Singh.

"It was an excellent experience of working under Nandakumar Singh. I have been working under him for the last two years and I have learnt a lot of things from him. He is an experienced coach and he tries to help us in whatever way he can."

Another person who has influenced the Manipuri footballer is Fernandinho. One of the most reputed players to play in India, he was the only bright spot in TRAU FC's campaign last season.

Fernandinho guided the young players in their journey to achieve their maximum potential. Laishram Milan always felt a special energy while playing beside him.

"He is very good, he is an experienced player. Always great to be playing around him. He always push us to become better version of our self."

While others can help a player, one area where they have to push themselves is fitness. Many athletes faced great difficulties during and after the COVID-induced lockdown.

However, Laishram Milan Singh tried to keep himself fit in whatever way he could. He used to follow a strict diet during that period of time and also hit the gym regularly.

"I used to follow a strict diet during lockdown. Also I went to gym regularly to keep myself fit."

Laishram Milan Singh sets his eyes on playing in ISL

Laishram Milan Singh is among the most promising footballers in the country presently. He is a player who can jump ship to ISL any time. In fact, he is trying his level best to get into the ISL. The midfielder is working hard to play at a higher level and impress the scouts of ISL teams.

"I am currently trying to play at a higher level. I am working hard to improve my game. My aim is to play in ISL in the coming years."

Considering the talent he possesses, Laishram Milan Singh is very likely to be approached by an ISL team. Till then, he can continue doing what he has been so far and enlarge his good reputation.

