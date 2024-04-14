LaLiga Academy and Bhawanipore FC join forces to revolutionize grassroots football in West Bengal

In an interesting development of events, The LaLiga Academy has entered into an encouraging collaboration with Bhawanipore FC, a Premier Division Club based in the city. This partnership aims to inject Spanish flair and avant-garde techniques into grassroots football development all over West Bengal.

Spearheaded by the Global Technical Director of LaLiga and a group of foreign experts, this collaboration not only aims to upgrade the standard of football coaching but also incorporates analytics at the grassroots level to empower coaches and scouts.

Bhawanipore FC ProIndia will launch player development camps in multiple schools across West Bengal under the skilled guidance of Miguel Casa, who is the technical director of LaLiga Academy Football Schools India.

These development camps will be the talent hubs, where AIFF scouts can find promising players and foster them through the LaLiga Academy curriculum.

Representing Bhawanipore FC, Srinjoy Bose highlighted the significance of this endeavour. He also stressed its potential to nurture players for age-category tournaments organized by the AIFF and IFA, spanning from Under-13 to Under-17 age brackets.

This planned placement of player development centres are spread across multiple districts and assures across-the-board access to football training and talent identification.

Bose was quoted as saying in a press release:

“Bhawanipore FC ProIndia will have several player development centres across West Bengal, in various schools from several districts.

“The AIFF scouts can handpick talents from these centres and take them to the Centre of Excellence. They will benefit from the LaLiga Academy curriculum as they are being nurtured for AIFF and IFA age-category tournaments in the age group of Under-13 to 17.”

Co-founder of Step Out Analytics sees Bhawanipore FC partnership as a pioneering move for football growth in West Bengal

Furthermore, according to the co-founder of Bengaluru-based Step Out Analytics, the incorporation of analytics at the grassroots level is a pioneering move in Indian football expansion.

This inventive approach is likely to revolutionize talent identification and player development, serving as an effective catalyst for the development of football in the eastern state and beyond. He was quoted as saying (via The Hindu):

“No one in India has ever thought of introducing analytics at grassroots level. This will serve as a powerful catalyst for the growth of football.”