LaLiga extends support, gives 25 LaLiga official match balls ahead of Anantapur Rural Football League finals

LaLiga has extended its support to the Anantapur Rural Football League. As part of their philanthropic program, LaLiga has granted 25 LaLiga official match balls ahead of the Anantapur Rural Football League finals. The football tournament is scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021 onwards.

Under the initiative, LaLiga has decided to present the official LaLiga match balls to the young footballers competing at the Anantapur Rural Football League 2021. The Spanish league is committed towards promoting football at grassroots level in India.

The Anantapur Rural Football League is among several other programs initiated by LaLiga. They have taken several initiatives to boost the development of football across India and other parts of the country.

Ever since 2018, the initiative has positively impacted over 3000 young boys and girls in Anantapur. It also emphasizes the importance of fitness, methodologies and diet along with several other important lookouts for athletes as well as the coaching and administrative staff.

The initiatives include LaLiga Football School and a joint initiative between the LaLiga Foundation, LaLiga women’s football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.

"Token of appreciation for young footballers," says LaLiga managing director India Jose Antonio Cachaza

Managing Director of La Liga India Jose Antonio Cachaza spoke about the inspiration behind the initiative and why football is termed a beautiful sport.

“The passion the community of Anantapur has for football continues to inspire us to work harder there. In all the years since we inked this partnership, we have seen nothing but continued love and support from the Anantapur community and our partners and clubs. This initiative is just a small token of our appreciation for these youngsters, who constantly remind us why we call football the beautiful game," said Jose Antonio Cachaza.

The motive behind the initiative is to provide the youth from the most deprived communities of Anantapur the opportunity to play football. It will also help in providing education to the youth from the most deprived communities of Anantapur.

