Legendary footballer Surajit Sengupta passes away at 70 

Former Indian footballer and East Bengal skipper Surajit Sengupta passed away on Thursday after battling COVID-19 for over three weeks. The 70-year-old was admitted to Peerless Hospital in Kolkata on January 23. His condition gradually became critical, and over the last 10 days, he was on life support.

Playing traditionally on the right wing, Sengupta made his name in the Indian football circuit as one of the finest players on the ball. The silky winger donned the national jersey on multiple occasions after making his debut on July 24, 1974, against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur. He was also part of the Indian national football team which won bronze at the Asian Games in 1970.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal We are deeply saddened by the passing of club legend 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚. Our thoughts are with his family.



Sengupta is most fondly remembered for the goal he scored against Kuwait in the 1978 Asian Games.

Surajit Sengupta played for all three of India's legacy clubs

Meanwhile, the winger also had a glittering club career. He is one of the few players to hold the rare distinction of playing for the Big Three Kolkata clubs.

Early on in his career, Sengupta played for Mohun Bagan and scored 54 goals for the club. He helped the Mariners win multiple Rovers Cups, Federation Cups and also the Durand Cup.

He also played for East Bengal from 1974-79 and scored 92 goals for them, bagging multiple trophies with the Red & Gold Brigade. He was conferred with the East Bengal Club Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Go well, Legend! Forever in our hearts We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Surajit Sengupta, whose skill and guile dazzled Kolkata football fans for years.Go well, Legend! Forever in our hearts We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Surajit Sengupta, whose skill and guile dazzled Kolkata football fans for years. Go well, Legend! Forever in our hearts 💚♥️ https://t.co/lDLfKWZm63

Later in his career, Sengupta also represented Mohammedan Sporting in 1980.

Following the legendary footballer's death, Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, issued a condolence message, saying:

“It’s sad to hear that Surajit-da, one of the most skilful wingers in the history of Indian Football is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us, and never be forgotten. Indian Football has only got poorer. My condolences to his family. I share the grief.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the loss of the Bengal footballing legend. She said:

Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial Lost veteran star footballer Surajit Sengupta today. Heartthrob of football fans and an outstanding national sportsman as well as a perfect gentleman, he will ever be in our hearts.

