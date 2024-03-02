Lenny Rodrigues becomes the 5th player to make 150 ISL appearances

Odisha FC midfielder Lenny Rodrigues has become the fifth player to have made 150 ISL appearances. Pritam Kotal, Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Sunil Chhetri are the only other players who have achieved the feat in the 10-year history of the league.

Lenny, 36, who began his ISL career with FC Pune City, has also represented Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and ATK Mohun Bagan apart from his current stint with Odisha FC.

He was an integral part of the FC Goa side that went on to clinch the 2019-20 ISL League Winners' Shield. Throughout his ISL journey so far, Lenny has scored five goals in addition to registering three assists. He has also represented the Blue Tigers in 22 matches, with his last international appearance being way back in March 2015.

Odisha FC aiming for their first-ever ISL glory

Lenny Rodrigues, who joined Odisha FC in June last year, is giving his all for the club, having played 15 matches for them in the ongoing edition of the ISL.

Under Sergio Lobera, the Kalinga Warriors have become a force to be reckoned with in Indian football and are aiming for their first-ever ISL triumph. Odisha FC have been unbeaten at home this season, having extended the run to 10 matches following their 2-1 win against East Bengal FC on Thursday, February 29.

With the victory, they are now comfortably placed on top of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 35 points from 17 matches. With five more matches remaining and given the kind of form they are in, Odisha FC are favorites to clinch this ISL season's League Winners' Shield.

Next up, the Kalinga Warriors will be facing Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena on Sunday, March 3, before the two-legged AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinals (on March 7 & 14) against Central Coast Mariners.