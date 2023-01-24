Lenny Rodrigues returns to FC Goa from ATK Mohun Bagan; Glan Martins joins the Mariners on loan

ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Lenny Rodrigues will return to FC Goa on a short-term contract in a swap move that will see Glan Martins go in the opposite direction on a long-term loan, the Gaurs confirmed on Tuesday, January 24.

Lenny is an experienced campaigner in the country's top-tier league and has also plied his trade previously for the Gaurs.

The 35-year-old central midfielder joined the Goan club for the first time in 2018. The midfielder started in all 45 matches the club played in the following two years, and helped the team win the Super Cup in 2018–19 and the Hero ISL League Winners' Shield the following year.

In the winter transfer window of 2021, the veteran midfielder moved to ATKMB in hopes of greener pastures. However, since Juan Ferrando took over the reins of the Kolkata club, Lenny has seldom featured in the starting lineup.

After signing on the dotted line for the Gaurs, the Verna-born said:

“I’m delighted to return to FC Goa, having played here for two and a half seasons previously. I had always felt that I had some unfinished business with the team, and hence I’m honored to have received an opportunity once again. The prospect of performing in front of my home fans again and making them proud excites me as well.”

ATK Mohun Bagan place their bets on Glan Martins

To fill the gaping hole in midfield left by the departure of Lenny Rodrigues, ATK Mohun Bagan have placed their bets on Glan Martins. The 28-year-old was previously part of the Mariners' set-up in the 2020-21 season.

However, in January 2021, Glan was part of a similar swap deal where he moved to join the Gaurs and Lenny Rodrigues made his way to ATKMB.

After joining FC Goa, he was a regular starter in the 2021-22 season. But since the arrival of Carlos Pena at the club, Glan has mostly been deployed as a fringe squad player. Hence, it makes sense for him to look for some game time at a new club.

Given the ample injuries in the ATK Mohun Bagan squad, the veteran midfielder could be a pivotal problem solver in the Kolkata-based side.

