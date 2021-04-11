Liston Colaco joins ATK Mohun Bagan on a record transfer fee

India international Liston Colaco has made a move to Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan FC on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC on a two-year deal, the clubs announced on Saturday.

Liston Colaco will remain a Hyderabad FC player until May 31, 2020, and will formally register himself in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Centralised Registration System (CRS) on June 1.

Liston Colaco's move to the Mariners is also pegged to be the highest transfer fee ever paid for an Indian signing in domestic football. Independent reports suggest the fee involved in the move has boosted Hyderabad FC's finances by at least INR 1.2 crores, excluding taxes.

With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston’s move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player,'' read a statement from Hyderabad FC.

Liston Colaco was one of the many young Indian stalwarts at Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 season. The Goan winger often came on as a substitute in the final few minutes of the game, and helped his team pick up three points out of the blue. He scored twice and registered three assists in the previous season.

Liston Colaco will join the likes of Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, and David Williams in the ATK Mohun Bagan FC attack.

Thank you @hydfcofficial for the beautiful memories. The time spent will always be special to me. Thank you coach @manolomarquezr and the management for believing in me and to all the fans for all your love and support I’m gonna miss u all ❤️. vC: @footy__india__videos pic.twitter.com/DXgjPU3fgd — Liston Colaco (@colaco_liston) April 10, 2021

Liston Colaco started his career with Salgaocar

Colaco began his professional career with Goa Pro League (GPL) side Salgaocar FC before moving to FC Goa Reserves. He rose through the ranks of the ISL team before making the move to Hyderabad FC last year. After an impressive ISL 2020 season, the right-winger will now play for Kolkata-based side ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will begin their AFC Cup campaign in May, and Liston Colaco will not be part of the group stage as player registration only resumes in the knockout stages.