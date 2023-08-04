Liston Colaco to move to Odisha FC - Reports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant attacker Liston Colaco is expected to complete a move to Odisha FC in the ongoing transfer window, according to news website 90ndstoppage.

With the Mariners making a host of changes to their attacking line, Colaco might very well feel out of place and out of minutes in the upcoming season. He was expected to be snapped up by Odisha earlier in the ongoing transfer window, but the move was held up by the contract talks.

However, it appears as if both clubs are on the same wavelength at the moment and the transfer seems imminent.

Two of the biggest stars signed by Mohun Bagan in this window are attackers Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku. Adding this duo to the starting lineup will naturally decrease the gametime offered to Colaco, who signed for Mohun Bagan from Hyderabad FC for a then-record transfer fee in 2021.

The 24-year-old, who is known for his wiry stature and pace with and without the ball, has not quite had the best of times at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The supporters of Mohun Bagan did not take too kindly to him last season either when he messed up a host of opportunities that fell his way. He notably failed to score against his former club Hyderabad in the second leg of the semi-finals of last year's ISL.

Liston Colaco is a product of Salgaocar

The attacker, who is a product of Goan giants Salgaocar, was sold to Mohun Bagan by Hyderabad FC at the end of the 2020-21 season.

That was the only season he played for the Yellow and Black Brigade's senior outfit and notched up four goals in 23 appearances. He had moved to the Maidaan in Gachibowli from FC Goa in 2020.

The Goan is expected to provide a lot of attacking strength to the Juggernauts following his move.

Having also played for the Indian national team, Colaco's pace will aid Odisha FC for sure, allowing their young wingers to feed balls to him. He has a total of fourteen goals to his name for Mohun Bagan but will be eager to contribute more in the upcoming season for his new club.