Looking for options in a few countries, no clubs selected yet: Indian forward Bala Devi opens up about her future plans, recovery from injury, and Rangers FC journey

'History maker'. This was one of the many words that were being thrown around in January 2020 to chronicle the achievement of the talismanic Ngangom Bala Devi. The Indian forward had just announced that she would be signing for Scottish Women's Premier League club Rangers FC. This was an unparalleled and unrivaled achievement in the history of Indian football.

Bala became the first women's footballer from the country to land a professional contract abroad. The world, or at least the glory of Indian football, was at her feet. With her silky skills and classy finishing, the Manipur-born had humbled opponents in the Indian Women's League (IWL) until then. Hence, a European sojourn was the only viable career boost she needed then, having conquered the stretches of Indian football.

But the 32-year-old's fairytale run had an opportune meeting with the pangs of reality. The stint with Rangers FC was thronged with challenges. For starters, the lack of regular game time and then also acclimatizing to the increased competitive level of football. However, there were rare highs too that Bala embraced with both hands.

In December 2020, she became the first Indian women's player to score in a professional European league and hogged all the headlines. Bala bagged her opening goal in a 9-0 victory over Motherwell.

However, while the wheels had just started to shift in Bala's favour, it all came to a sudden halt. The No. 10 suffered a career-threatening ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury during her stint abroad and had to go under the knife. To recuperate and bounce back from a grave injury like that takes a boatload of physical strength and willpower. Thankfully, Bala Devi had both in abundance.

After undergoing surgery in September last year, the veteran striker is now inching towards full fitness, she revealed during an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda. Bala isn't ready to let the injury, the blip, define her career. The veteran national team forward discussed her future plans to return to playing abroad.

During the free-whelling conversation, the former Manipur Police player discussed in detail the perils and rewards of playing in foreign leagues, and why more young Indian players should grab hold of the opportunity.

After toiling for more than a decade through this ardous path to achieving her deserved glory, Bala Devi has earned enough know-how about the Indian football scenario, especially when it comes to women's football. The all-time leading goalscorer of the IWL suggested some much-needed changes in the league that she would yearn to see the federation implement in the coming years.

But she left the conversation with a stimulating statement that seemingly came from a place of aches. She said:

"Earlier, there was no future in Indian women’s football. Now, girls can dream of having a future in Indian football. But it’s very important to make that future bright."

Here are excerpts from Ngangom Bala Devi's interview with Sportskeeda:

Question: Firstly, Bala, if you could talk about the emotions after you suffered the ACL injury and the journey since then?

Bala Devi: It was very important for me to remain strong both mentally and physically [after the injury]. You sometimes get very frustrated thinking about the whole recovery process in the beginning. But you cannot allow that to happen. So, I had to control my emotions. I had to double the training I was doing before getting injured. I am focusing on that kind of conditioning and hopefully I’ll return to full fitness in the coming months.

Q: But just months before the injury things were a lot different for you. You signed for Rangers FC, becoming the first Indian women’s player to earn a contract from a foreign club. What did that feel like?

Bala: Firstly, I was very pleased and happy that I got the opportunity to play abroad at a professional level. Maybe my stint in Europe might have inspired a lot of young players in India and they’ll also prove themselves when they get an opportunity in the near future. But most importantly, I had to show that I could also do it [play professionally abroad]. My family helped me a lot.

Q: Away from the country and your home, did it feel a bit intimidating at any point?

Bala: No, it wasn’t like that. I was very excited. I always knew that I could play at that level. Yes, their style of play is different from how we play in India, but we can even play at their level. I had to get used to the culture and the cold weather initially. But slowly, I kept learning. Football is football, wherever you go. Even in India, if you go to Odisha, where the IWL was taking place, the temperatures were very high. It must have been difficult for the players. But we as footballers have to adapt and that’s what I did.

Q: Football-wise, what were some things you learned in that spell with Rangers FC?

Bala: There’s a stark contrast in the level of professionalism between football here and abroad. Firstly, the training facilities are of very high standards. And there’s no division between facilities for men’s or women’s football. Even the staff and the players are very friendly, almost like family members. But once those players enter the pitch, they always deliver their 100 percent and there’s cut-throat competition.

Q: Earlier this year, you had to miss out on the AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign due to the injury. However, the tournament didn’t go as planned for India. If you could talk about the emotions of missing out on the tournament.

Bala: I was eyeing to play in the competition for a long time but unfortunately I couldn’t play due to the injury. But the young players who are representing the Indian national team are playing very well, hence I didn’t have much of a regret. They started the tournament with a strong performance too, but then the COVID-19 outbreak happened.

Q: Did you talk to the national team players after India were forced to pull out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup?

Bala: I didn’t have word with the players but they must have been very sad after they spent so much time getting exposure and training for the tournament but had to pull out of the tournament in the end.

Q: The Indian Women’s League 2021-22 season came to a closure recently. Did you manage to catch a glimpse of it and what did you think of the tournament?

Bala: Yes, I followed it. Firstly, the format change in the IWL this year has been great. In the last edition, only the teams who would make it to the finals could play seven matches. But this year, all the teams played against each other and had a higher number of matches. So that’s a great thing for women’s football.

But one thing I would like to mention is that, if all the ISL teams participate in the IWL with good squads, that would boost the level of competition and women’s football in general. The matches should also be hosted on a home-away basis because it would give the fans, the players’ families to cheer for these teams. This will motivate women footballers.

The tournament can also be longer. Currently, there is very little time for recovery. If teams and players get at least around a week in between matches, then the players will have more time to recover from their injuries and also develop better. These are the few changes I desire to see as a senior player.

Q: Any youngsters who have impressed you in the IWL this season?

Bala: Yes, there was Apurna Narzary of Indian Arrows. She has good height, skills and also very good communication with her teammates. She is someone who might take Indian football forward in the future. Priyangka Devi, who was the Emerging Player of the Season, was also very good.

Earlier we didn’t get the opportunity to watch these players, but now due to coverage we can at least see the talents these young players have.

Q: Manisha Kalyan is one of the players who is slowly turning into one of the stars of Indian football. What have you made of her and her development?

Bala: Manisha has a gifted build and body structure. She came into the senior setup three years ago and there might have been a little bit of fear or nervousness early on. But now she has learnt how to handle and develop herself and is playing with full freedom. When she scored the goal against Brazil, I was so happy for her.

Q: A few days back, there were reports that Manisha might have offers to play abroad. Do you think more Indian players should take the jump like you did?

Bala: Yes, it’s very important for players who have offers to play abroad to make the jump. The facilities they have, the number of matches they play, it’s very important for us to learn and experience the same. In foreign countries, they have a league that runs for almost nine months, compared to the IWL, which finishes within a month or so.

If our Indian players can go and have that kind of exposure then their experience will grow in leaps and bounds. It’s important for us to understand that even these Indian players can go and play abroad.

Q: There has been a lot of conversation surrounding player salaries and prize money in the Indian Women's League. What’s your view on the same?

Bala: Earlier, there was no future in Indian women’s football. Now, girls can dream of having a future in Indian football. But it’s very important to make that future bright. It’s important for the fans and the association to understand the situation. Players participating in the IWL, aren’t getting paid as much as they should be. Hence, female footballers feel completely differently treated compared to male footballers. This needs to be resolved for the betterment of women’s football.

Q: Earlier, when India hosted the Men’s FIFA U-17 World Cup there was a lot of interest and enthusiasm surrounding the tournament. Many of those boys are now a very important part of the senior team. Do you think the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup will have a similar impact?

Bala: I think some things have changed for the better in Indian football. Earlier, we wouldn’t know about the players, but due to the start of the IWL, young players started coming into the national team’s senior and junior setups. The players who are training for the FIFA U-17 World Cup have now got great exposure playing in the IWL. These players have also played against teams like Australia and Thailand and now have an idea of what kind of competition they can face in the tournament. I feel they’ve adapted well and can pull off a good result in the World Cup.

Q: Recently, Women in Sports hosted an Elite Camp in Kolkata where coaches from foreign clubs came to scout young Indian talents. What do you think of an initiative like this and how does it help these girls two grow in their careers?

Bala: Firstly, I wanted to thank Women in Sports for how they helped me during my journey abroad. Now with the Elite Camp what they’re doing is bringing in coaches from five foreign clubs. Young Indian players have an opportunity to train under these coaches and be scouted by them. The Women in Sports initiative is bringing in talents from across the country and giving them exposure. I am sure there will be many more camps in the future.

Q: You talk regularly about the kind of influence your dad has had on your career. Can you elaborate on the kind of bond you two shared and what he said after you landed the Rangers FC offer?

Bala: My dad is a former footballer. He taught me a lot of things right from childhood, most importantly how to maintain discipline. I am inspired by him. When I started my football training in Imphal, which was a bit far away from my home, my dad used to take a leave from his work and accompany me to the sessions. He has changed my life.

We were waiting for a call from my agent regarding the Rangers FC situation. I couldn’t tell my family members even as I was very anxious. While returning from a training session, I received a call from my agent stating that the offer had come through and they had offered a 18-month contract. I was in complete shock. I shared the news with my dad. But he didn’t show a lot of jubilation. He just asked me to fulfill the opportunity the club had given me and prove myself to people. It was a very emotional moment.

Q: Finally, there have been reports or rumors that you might be playing abroad. Could you please shed some light on that? If you’ve had offers or are you looking for offers.

Currently, I am focusing on my fitness. My agents are looking for options in a few countries. No particular clubs have been selected but we have selected a few foreign leagues where it could be a good opportunity to play.

