I will pick individuals in the team irrespective of age: Kibu Vicuna

The Indian Super League is set to begin on the 20th of November. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna will have a job on his hands to select the right group of players for the team's first game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

At the moment, the Blasters' core consists of youngsters such as Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, and Rahul KP. The team also has overseas players like Vicente Gomez, Bakary Kone, and Gary Hooper in the squad as well.

The Spaniard, however, stated that the ages of the players are not a consideration for his team selection and added that the coaching staff is trying to create a good balance.

"I don't see the age of the players. The players who I feel fit the team, and who take advantage of the chances given, will play. We have good young players and experienced players and we are trying to create a good balance. We have young players with potential and they have to improve and be better than what they were the previous day," said Kibu Vicuna.

Club captain Costa Nhamoinesu echoed his coach's sentiment, saying that all the youngsters in the side were full of energy.

"I am not looking to pick individuals, but I see all the youngsters are very enthusiastic and full of energy. They are very receptive to what the coach is trying to team them," said Nhamoinesu.

The training facilities in Goa are fine: Kibu Vicuna

Speaking about the training and the pre-season preparations, Vicuna stated that his side would not use the short pre-season as an excuse for their performances.

"Everything is fine. The preseason was a bit short. In a new team, we would have liked to train more, and with the players in the team who were in quarantine. There are no excuses, every team is going through the same thing and will be looking to start the new season," said Kibu Vicuna.

Speaking about the fans, Kibu Vicuna said:

"For us, it is a handicap because we have a fantastic fanbase. We will surely feel the support from our fanbase during games and the season."