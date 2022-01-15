"Looking at the situation, it's a fair result" - NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil after draw against FC Goa

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC settled for a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League on Friday. It was a game headlined by the clash between The Master and The Apprentice.

The Gaurs, coached by Derrick Pereira, dominated Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC. But they couldn't find the winning goal amid some questionable refereeing decisions.

FC Goa created more chances and had more goalward attempts. But Khalid felt NorthEast United FC deserved the draw and moreover could've come away with the three points.

The Highlanders gaffer after the game said:

"Looking at the situation, it's a fair result. But if we got three points we would've been much happier because FC Goa were missing some key players and their defense wasn't up to the mark. Their captain was not there. We got an early goal through Hernan, who scored a good freekick. So I thought it was enough to win the three points."

Before this game, NorthEast United FC had conceded 22 goals in 10 matches this season. But tonight the Highlanders were able to come away with just a single goal conceded, that too from a corner. Asked what he made of the defensive performance, Kahlid Jamil said:

"Everybody in the defense did well. Especially [Provat] Lakra and Gurjinder [Kumar] did a good job. Gurjinder was making his way into the first team after a long time. [Patrick] Flottmann and Mashoor [Shereef] also did well. So overall defensively we played well but must continue with the same rhythm."

If we keep working hard, results will come: NorthEast United FC boss on how to recover from slump

NorthEast United FC remain in a spot of fix this season. They are currently 10th in the points table and are winless in their last four games. However, Jamil's proposed way back to recovery was simple.

"We have to concentrate and keep working hard, then the result will come," he said.

NEUFC have been plagued by injuries throughout the season. Tonight things only got worse as Rochharzela suffered an injury to his shoulder and had to be subbed off immediately. Meanwhile, Deshorn Brown also seemingly had issues with his hamstring.

Regarding the injuries, the 44-year-old coach said:

"Rochharzela got a serious shoulder injury. I hope he recovers soon. About [Deshorn] Brown, I don't know but we'll speak to the doctor and see how he is."

NEUFC made some prompt signings to cover their injury troubles as soon as the winter transfer window opened. Some of the new signings, including Marcelinho Pereira, are on their way to join the first team.

Khalid Jamil said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"The new signings must come soon, as we need them. We've had problems with multiple injuries and they're experienced players so they'll play a major role."

Edited by Aditya Singh