India and Pakistan locked horns with each other for the first time since the SAFF Championship in 2018. The game, held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, was highly anticipated, considering the heated rivalry between the teams and the Blue Tigers’ form in recent weeks.
The stadium was jam-packed, with the crowd backing the players from the word go. However, the Kanteerava stadium, the home ground for Bengaluru FC, unfortunately posed some challenges with significant portions of the field not meeting the required conditions for optimal playability.
Furthermore, the relentless downpour during the match presented additional obstacles for both teams, causing numerous passes to fall short due to the damp playing surface. Considering that the entire SAFF Championship is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru at the same stadium, it raises concerns about the feasibility of teams playing matches on alternate days under these conditions.
The fans, clearly dissatisfied with the conditions, voiced their discontent on social media platforms, expressing their opinions about the subpar quality of the playing surface.
In addition, viewers watching from the comfort of their homes were equally disheartened by the broadcast quality, as the camera angle seemed to be constantly shifting, making it challenging to keep up with India's dynamic football.
India dominate Pakistan in their SAFF Championship clash
Despite the pitch troubles, India dominated the first half, with Sunil Chhetri pouncing on Pakistan’s error for the opening goal, as he slotted the ball into an empty net following goalkeeper Saqib Hanif’s mistake.
India’s skipper soon doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Pakistan were deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box.
Although the Indian team and the crowd rose to the occasion, there are serious concerns about the Sree Kanteerava Stadium’s pitch going forward.
The Blue Tigers have maintained their impressive performance and exerted control over the proceedings against Pakistan. Nevertheless, fans and players share the hope that the condition of the pitch can be enhanced in the upcoming games.