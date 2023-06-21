India and Pakistan locked horns with each other for the first time since the SAFF Championship in 2018. The game, held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, was highly anticipated, considering the heated rivalry between the teams and the Blue Tigers’ form in recent weeks.

The stadium was jam-packed, with the crowd backing the players from the word go. However, the Kanteerava stadium, the home ground for Bengaluru FC, unfortunately posed some challenges with significant portions of the field not meeting the required conditions for optimal playability.

Furthermore, the relentless downpour during the match presented additional obstacles for both teams, causing numerous passes to fall short due to the damp playing surface. Considering that the entire SAFF Championship is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru at the same stadium, it raises concerns about the feasibility of teams playing matches on alternate days under these conditions.

The fans, clearly dissatisfied with the conditions, voiced their discontent on social media platforms, expressing their opinions about the subpar quality of the playing surface.

Amlan @iamamlan



#SAFFChampionship2023 What is wrong with the Sree Kanteerava Stadium pitch. Honestly, looks very risky. Also, no carpeting on the turf behind the goal post, that is so so scary on a rainy night. What is wrong with the Sree Kanteerava Stadium pitch. Honestly, looks very risky. Also, no carpeting on the turf behind the goal post, that is so so scary on a rainy night. #SAFFChampionship2023

CarefreeGKFC @CarefreeGKFC



#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball The Sree Kanteerava pitch is looking really poor. What happened there? The whole tournament is happening there! The Sree Kanteerava pitch is looking really poor. What happened there? The whole tournament is happening there!#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball

EAST BENGAL News Analysis @QEBNA If Azhar was the captain, he would have told, why can I still see some green on the turf ? Remove all grass. I need the pitch to favor only by spin bowlers.

Right now the pitch will favor both spin bowlers as well as the pace bowlers.

Good job AIFF - great delivery, Bangalore. If Azhar was the captain, he would have told, why can I still see some green on the turf ? Remove all grass. I need the pitch to favor only by spin bowlers.Right now the pitch will favor both spin bowlers as well as the pace bowlers.Good job AIFF - great delivery, Bangalore. https://t.co/eFAUVBSBc7

Dwikul Jyoti Das @dwikuljyotidas



#SAFFChampionship2023 Kanteerava's pitch need a huge upliftment! A good spell of rain and the surface will be unplayable! Kanteerava's pitch need a huge upliftment! A good spell of rain and the surface will be unplayable!#SAFFChampionship2023

Dr.Pisanthrobia @Shadowtriviamoo



#saffcup

#indvspak



#IndianFootball Fans dissapointed for not playing against argentina when the ground in kanteerava is in complete shambles sums up indian football. Fans dissapointed for not playing against argentina when the ground in kanteerava is in complete shambles sums up indian football.#saffcup#indvspak#IndianFootball

In addition, viewers watching from the comfort of their homes were equally disheartened by the broadcast quality, as the camera angle seemed to be constantly shifting, making it challenging to keep up with India's dynamic football.

Cyrus Mascarenhas @cyrusjms

Could be just me though Fancode camera angle is weird but the commentary is quite disappointingCould be just me though Fancode camera angle is weird but the commentary is quite disappointing 😅Could be just me though

PeterR @PeterR85909557 @FanCode

Disappointing @SuperSmashNZ The camera angle is very bad and the video is getting stuck very often.Disappointing @FanCode @SuperSmashNZ The camera angle is very bad and the video is getting stuck very often.Disappointing

India dominate Pakistan in their SAFF Championship clash

Despite the pitch troubles, India dominated the first half, with Sunil Chhetri pouncing on Pakistan’s error for the opening goal, as he slotted the ball into an empty net following goalkeeper Saqib Hanif’s mistake.

India’s skipper soon doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Pakistan were deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box.

Although the Indian team and the crowd rose to the occasion, there are serious concerns about the Sree Kanteerava Stadium’s pitch going forward.

The Blue Tigers have maintained their impressive performance and exerted control over the proceedings against Pakistan. Nevertheless, fans and players share the hope that the condition of the pitch can be enhanced in the upcoming games.

