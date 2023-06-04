Luka Majcen set to renew his contract with Punjab FC ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Despite rumors linking him to multiple Indian Super League (ISL) outfits, clinical forward Luka Majcen is set to extend his stay at Punjab FC, a source in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda. The new contract is expected to keep the Slovenian at Punjab FC for at least another year.

Majcen hammered a whopping 16 goals in the 20 matches in the recently concluded I-League season and powered them to the title. Being crowned the second division champions, Punjab FC secured promotion to the ISL 2023-24 season and Majcen was the protagonist of their heroics.

With the former Gokulam Kerala forward deciding to extend his stay, Punjab FC now will receive a massive boost ahead of the ISL season. Previously, they also secured the services of Juan Mera for another season.

Majcen has established himself as an absolute goal machine after landing in India in 2020. He scored 11 goals in 15 matches on his way to becoming the second-highest goalscorer in the league in his very first season in the country.

The 33-year-old forward has had successful spells across multiple Indian clubs, including Gokulam Kerala FC, with whom he won his first-ever I-League title.

Can Punjab FC's Luka Majcen cope with the ISL challenge?

Since his breakthrough season in India at Gokulam Kerala FC, many had pondered if Luka Majcen was tailormade for the top-tier league.

The Slovenian has scored tonnes of goals at every Indian club he has set foot in. At first, 11 goals in Churchill, 13 in Bengaluru United, and then 15 more at Gokulam, including two in the AFC Cup.

The question of whether Majcen is ISL quality was answered during the enchanting night at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata in May last year. He stabbed home a brace to lead the Malabarians to an emphatic 4-2 victory against ISL heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan in the continental competition.

The night was a statement. Not just from Gokulam Kerala, but also from Majcen. He wasn't ready to rest on his laurels and was hungry for more.

All Majcen needed was the opportunity and Punjab FC's promotion has provided the talismanic forward with just that.

