Lynda Kom Serto stars with a hat-trick as India thump Nepal 5-1 in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 

Indian U-18 Women's Team celebrating after their victory against Nepal. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IndianFootball)
Indian U-18 Women's Team celebrating after their victory against Nepal. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IndianFootball)
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 21, 2022 11:24 PM IST
News

India rallied to a 5-1 victory over Nepal in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 at Jamshedpur on Monday. Powered by a clinical hat-trick from Lynda Kom Serto, the Blue Tigresses have now registered three back-to-back victories in the tournament and are now leading the points table.

The young Tigresses faced Nepal in the first game of the tournament where they scored seven goals, showcasing their authority. Even tonight, Thomas Dennerby's side started on the front foot. In the third minute, Lynda dragged her header just wide off a cross from the right flank.

FULL-TIME! Another fantastic performance, and another big win for the Young Tigresses 🐯, as we move on to 9️⃣ points from 3️⃣ matches! 🤩🇳🇵 1-5 🇮🇳📺 bit.ly/3itf5so✍️ bit.ly/36yLYl4#NEPIND ⚔️ #SAFFU18Womens 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/gb2KTsKThW

However, in the 16th minute, skipper Shilky Devi took matters into her own hands and headed home a cross from Nitu Linda from a corner to pull India ahead. After bagging the lead, the Indian girls continued their relentless attack.

Minutes later, India scored again through Lynda, whose glancing header narrowly evaded the Nepal shot-stopper and ended in the back of the net. In the 38th minute, the Indian forward doubled her tally for the night when she lobbed a long ball from Shilky Devi just over the keeper's head.

Going into the break, India looked in complete control although Nepal tried to create a few half chances.

Indian forward Lynda Kom Serto bags a hat-trick

Coming out after half-time, Dennerby made a couple of substitutions but India's attacking prowess wasn't hindered. In the 55th minute, Anita Kumari scored an absolute worldie when she beat the goalkeeper from 25 yards out with a long-range effort.

Presenting, Lynda Kom Serto, India's "Hungry" Young Striker 😁#NEPIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/vIN8MOwY3z

Minutes later, Lynda Kom bagged her much-deserved hat-trick as she calmly tucked home a low cross from Sunita Munda. India posted a five-goal lead while Nepal looked completely out of depth.

However, an error in the box from substitute goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel gave Nepal an unexpected opportunity to score a consolation goal. Sadipa Bholan slotted home the loose ball into the back of the net.

It was the final goal-bound action from the game as India sealed nine points from their first three games of the tournament. Next up, the Blue Tigresses face Bangladesh in their final fixture on March 25.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
