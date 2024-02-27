Madih Talal's stunner from the edge of the box seals the deal for Punjab FC in crucial away win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC cruised to a decisive 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the 96th match of the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, February 27. The Shers got their first goal after almost the entire first half was spent sparring with their hosts.

Luka Macjen rose high enough to head home Madih Talal's cross from the left of the box as a seemingly dead ball was brought to life by the Shers' attackers. The latter then put the game to bed with a stunner of a shot in the 56th minute and Hyderabad were as good as finished.

The young lads wearing Yellow and Black gave it their all, and their defense seemed rejuvenated with the return of Joao Victor and Alex Saji. However, they lacked the finished product in the final third and were constantly led down by missed chances.

Hyderabad keep possession but falter in the final third

Madih Talal's goal in the 55th minute of the game was the talking point of this game. [ISL Media]

Hyderabad began the second half on an excitable note, but their hopes were put to bed by Madih Talal's stunner of a curler which he executed after holding the ball and waiting for a breach in the former's defences.

Coming from the edge of the box, Talal was able to set himself up nicely thanks to Luka Majcen's wisdom to see him and put the ball on a plate. What resulted after that, however, was stuff made of dreams, and goals that one rarely sees in this part of the country. The Frenchman left his mark on this game and was ably appreciated by the sprinkling of supporters who had gathered.

The Nawabs tried to hit back after that, with Makan Chothe finding himself with acres of space but was flagged offside by the barest of margins. Abdul Rabeeh was, in turn, handed a chance towards the latter half of the game, which he promptly put over the bar.

Staikos Vergetis' side controlled the game comfortably in the second half and deserved the three points that they eventually walked away with.

Hyderabad next host NorthEast United on March 4 while Punjab host Mumbai City on March 2.