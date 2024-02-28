Making better decisions in the defensive third was needed - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto after 0-2 loss to Punjab FC | ISL 2023-24 

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, disappointed with his side's showing against Punjab FC in the 0-2 loss at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, conceded that his team had been fatigued.

Turning up a mere two days after they were beaten 1-2 by Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the young Nawabs were put off their pace by Punjab despite dominating proceedings in the first half.

“Yes, I think that (fatigue) was one big reason. Apart from the Bengaluru FC match, I think, the maximum number of players have been playing the four to five 90 minutes consecutively. So it was bound to happen. You know, we didn't rotate much in terms of the young players coming in. We had some younger players coming in, but yeah, in that situation, it was not right to just put them into the heat of the game,” said Singto in the post-match press conference.

“I think controlling the mind and making better decisions in the defensive third (was needed). The first goal we conceded was, maybe, could have defended better. Saying that, the boys have given all they have. And today was not a (good) day for us,” he added.

"It's a learning process and hopefully they learn more from here" - Thangboi Singto

Singto further stated that his wards seemed to be a bit circumspect in the dressing room, although he wasn't sure if it was due to the presence of three foreign attackers in the Punjab side, or their own fatigue.

Still, he felt that the Yellow and Black gave it their all and tried hitting shots on goal. In the end, although they had taken 13 shots, not one could pierce the Shers' defense.

“Playing against three foreign attackers - Luka Majcen, Jordan Gil and Madih Talal - wasn't going to be easy. I think we conceded at the last minute of the first half. If it was 0-0, maybe it would have been a different story. Saying that, I think for the young boys, it's a learning process and hopefully they learn more from here,” said Singto.