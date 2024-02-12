Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visit to India has undeniably captured widespread attention, as the Manchester United icon extended a gracious gesture to the Red Devils’ faithful in the country.

However, just a few days prior, Mumbai welcomed another Manchester United legend. Patrice Evra has left an indelible mark on millions worldwide, whether through his resilience and skill on the pitch, or jovial personality off it.

The Frenchman was seen on the streets of Mumbai participating in several events, with numerous Manchester United fans seizing the opportunity to meet their beloved hero.

Not content with mere fanfare, Evra dedicated his time to visiting local NGOs, including the “Smile Foundation” at “SHED” in Andheri, where he shared his experiences and words of encouragement with underprivileged children.

The Smile Foundation, dedicated to the educational and healthcare needs of children nationwide, certainly found an ideal ambassador in Evra to impart his insights.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Senegal before relocating to France at a tender age, Evra’s upbringing certainly instilled in him a resilient spirit.

Despite several hurdles at a very young age, his unwavering determination, showcased both in the iconic colors of Manchester United and the French national team, propelled him to remarkable success, serving as an inspirational narrative for countless youngsters around the world.

Evra not only visited the NGO but extended personal attention to each child, fostering meaningful connections through a candid Q&A session. When questions arose about what contributed to his success as both a player and a person, he shared his belief in the importance of following one’s dreams.

Patrice Evra sharing his insights at SHED in Andheri

“Always follow your dreams, I learned it, I mean it. Kids, you always dream. I want you all to dream,” expressed Paul Evra during the event, as quoted by Arvind Kalyana Krishnan, who is a die-hard Manchester United fan.

His generous distribution of gifts further underscored his genuine commitment to uplifting spirits, a gesture warmly received by both the children and the Smile Foundation.

Patrice Evra believes India can produce world-class footballers

During his trip to India, Evra caught up with The Hindu to talk about the reason behind his visit to India and whether the country can produce world-class footballers that can grace the biggest leagues in the world in the future.

Evra, who was nurtured on the bustling streets of Paris where each kick of the ball shaped his destiny, found himself in the vibrant avenues of Mumbai, observing the kids engaging in the beautiful game. He expressed that it is certainly the first step to garner interest and a step in the right direction.

"I see kids playing football on the streets of Mumbai, and that’s a good sign. I was one of those kids many years ago on the street, and I made it to the very top. So why can’t Indians produce their very own Premier League footballer? I read that India has a population of 1.4 billion. Now imagine the kind of impact it would create if this country had their own hero akin to what Mohamed Salah has done for Egypt," Evra said.

Patrice Evra meeting Manchester United fans in Mumbai

Embracing local customs, from riding an auto-rickshaw to savoring sugarcane juice, the French icon immersed himself in the essence of India during his visit. Evra is certainly driven by his mission to spread his message about humanity and foster football infrastructure worldwide.