Mandar Rao Dessai set to leave Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2023-24 season

Mumbai City FC have bid farewell to Mandar Rao Dessai, whose contract with the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit will come to an end on May 31.

The 31-year-old left-back will be leaving the Islanders after enjoying three immensely successful seasons with the club.

Having joined Mumbai City FC in October 2020 from FC Goa, Mandar quickly established himself as a vital asset for the team.

His arrival coincided with a historic period for the Islanders, as they clinched an unprecedented double by capturing the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy during their remarkable 2020-21 campaign.

In the subsequent season, Mandar's stellar performances earned him recognition from the club, with Mumbai City appointing him as one of the vice-captains. He went on to represent the Mumbai-based club in the 2022 AFC Champions League, where they triumphed in two matches and secured a draw, ultimately finishing second in Group B.

Continuing his success, Mandar was also part of the Mumbai City squad that registered an astonishing 18-game unbeaten streak and celebrated yet another League Winners' Shield in the recently concluded season.

Over the course of three unforgettable seasons, Mandar made 52 appearances for the Islanders and departs as one of their most decorated players. In the club statement, Mumbai City expressed expresses gratitude for his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the club.

Which club will be Mandar Rao Desai's next destination?

With Mumbai City FC officially announcing the departure of Mandar Rao Desai, several ISL clubs will be eyeing the veteran full-back. Reports have already suggested that Odisha FC and East Bengal FC might be interested in acquiring his services.

The Juggernauts might have a slight edge given Mandar previously served as a trusted soldier for their head coach, Sergio Lobera. However, Marcus Mergulhao of the Times of India, underlined that there's no deal in place with any club.

East Bengal might try to bring in the left-back too, given the future of Jerry Lalrinzuala is still in doubt.

