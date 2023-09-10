Manisha Kalyan makes history and becomes the first Indian to score in the UEFA Women's Champions League

A light touch to control the ball on the edge of the area, another to position herself, and then an outrageous chip as the ball nestled into the far corner. Just like that, 21-year-old Manisha Kalyan has become the first Indian to ever score in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The goal, scored in the 72nd minute for Cypriot League Champions Apollon Ladies FC, effectively killed off the game. It ensured that the side would advance to the next round of the Qualifying stage of the tournament.

Apollon's opponents, FC Samegrelo hadn't posed much of a threat for the entire game and bringing Manisha on was enough for the Cypriot side to see off the game.

Similar to their last qualifying fixture against Ljuboten, Apollon Head Coach Laurent Fassott brought the Indian national team winger on just after half-time, in the 55th minute.

With Apollon passing around the ball effortlessly near Samegrelo's penalty box, Manisha took up the role of an inside forward. Left-back Marilena Georgiou provided width and operated as a winger.

This allowed Manisha to play more directly with the opposition defense pinned back. Her rasping shot in the 65th minute, which whistled just wide, was a sign of things to come, as her goal just seven minutes later had enough quality to draw the envy of Eric Cantona.

A late strike by Joana Dantas in the 87th minute helped Apollon finish the game 3-0 and advance into Round 2 of the qualifiers.

Manisha Kalyan's journey with Apollon Ladies FC so far

After winning the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, Manisha signed a multiple-year deal with Cypriot League champions Apollon Ladies FC.

She made her debut for the club in a UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifier against Riga FS on 18 August 2022. Her first goal for the club came in the Limassol Derby against Aris Limassol on October 2 of the same year.

She lifted the Cypriot First-Division League title in the 2022-23 season, making her the only Indian, male or female to win a top-flight league in Europe. Also, the only Indian to have appeared in the UEFA Champions League, she took things further by netting a goal in the tournament.