Manisha Kalyan's historic goal not enough as Brazil win 6-1 against India

Manisha Kalyan's historic goal was not enough as Brazil went on to win 6-1 against India in the four-nation tournament at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus. It was the first ever game between the two sides.

India were trailing 2-1 at half time against Brazil

Brazil opened the scoring right in the first minute when Debinha was played through on goal from the Brazilian midfield. The 31-year old's initial shot was saved by Aditi Chauhan but the ball bobbled back into play and Debinha slotted it home to make it 1-0.

India hit back in instant fashion on the counter. Manisha drifted out to the left as the Brazil side were caught in possession. The 19-year old dribbled past two Brazilians after being played out wide by Pyari Xaxa, cut into the Brazilian defense and scored at the far post with an impeccable finish in the 7th minute.

Brazil dominated the game in terms of possession but the Indian defense was tight enough to keep the South Americans in check. Giovana Queiroz and Debinha kept the Indian defense busy throughout the first half but never managed to convert their chances, thanks to Aditi Chauhan in goal.

India had an opportunity to make it 2-1 as Manisha Kalyan was yet again in the mix of things. The Gokulam Kerala FC striker's shot was saved on goal by Leticia in the 29th minute.

Brazil scored their second through Giovana Queiroz when the former FC Barcelona striker slotted home after being set up by Maria Eduarda in the 36th minute. The two teams were mostly evenly matched in the first half as India went into the break trailing 2-1.

Brazil scored 5 goals in the second-half against India

The South Americans showed renewed vigor in the second half as the flood gates opened in the 51st minute of the game. Ariadina Borges cut in from the left and made it 3-1 past a hapless Aditi Chauhan in goal.

The Indian Eves struggled to match the pace of the Brazilians as Kerolin Ferraz blasted the ball home in the 54th minute to put the hosts 4-1 ahead. Brazil took complete control of the game in the next 30 minutes. Geyse Ferreira slotted a stunning effort into the top right corner to make it 5-1 in the 76th minute.

The Indian defense showed a lack of match fitness and were slow in their positional marking against their Brazilian counterparts. Ariadina Borges beat the offside trap to score Brazil's sixth goal in the 81st minute.

India will now face Chile on November 29 at 02.30 AM IST in the four-nation International Tournament in Brazil. The Blue Tigresses were also part of the reception for the retirement of legendary Brazilian striker Formiga.

