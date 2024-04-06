"Manolo Marquez gave us a strong talking-to... that is what spurred us on" - Mohammad Yasir on bagging two assists against former club Hyderabad FC

Mohammad Yasir, who terminated his contract with Hyderabad FC and signed a long-term deal with FC Goa, was one of the stars for the latter in their 4-0 win over the Nawabs on Friday, April 5.

Turning out at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon against his former club, Yasir provided assists to two of Noah Sadaoui's three goals and was critical in leading the turnaround for the hosts.

The attacking midfielder's ability to create spaces for himself, zig-zag past his opponents, and deliver the right ball to his more attack-minded teammates is what sets him apart.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Mohammad Yasir felt that picking up the three points was most important for FC Goa.

"I just wanted to help the team pick up three points. Coach Manolo (Marquez) gave us a strong talking-to at the end of the first half and told us that we better not play if we perform this way. That is what spurred us on, I think. Now, it is all about building momentum and performing well," said Yasir.

"Our only target is to pick up six points. We have to play well and focus on putting up good performances in our next two games. If we are able to do that, then we can think ahead about what we want to do next. As of now, we still believe that the race for Shield is on and that we have to be at our best," he added.

Yasir has signed a long-term deal with FC Goa. [FCG]

Yasir seems to have settled in well with FC Goa, whom he first joined on loan in the winter transfer window. A few weeks ago, however, his loan deal automatically came to an end as he terminated his contract with Hyderabad FC.

He was then signed by the Gaurs on a long-term deal, most probably at the behest of head coach Manolo Marquez, who worked with the Manipuri attacker at Hyderabad FC and even won the ISL Trophy with him in 2021-22.

"All the matches we play now are important. We have to pick up six points from the rest of the matches - that is our main goal. Everything was different here in Goa. I was not able to adjust well in the beginning, but now I feel very good. I feel comfortable and well-settled here," said Yasir.

"All the seniors encourage us and point us in the right direction even when we make mistakes. The culture here in FC Goa is very good, and I feel nice. In the beginning, as I said, it was not so comfortable, but now I feel good," he signed off.