Manolo Marquez heaps praise on Juan Pedro Benali - "For me, he is one of the best coaches in ISL"

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has heaped praise on NorthEast United FC's defensive organization and his counterpart, Juan Pedro Benali. The bossman of this season's only unbeaten team so far, said at a post-match press conference:

"NorthEast United FC is one of the teams with better organisation in terms of how they play, very good. For me Juan Pedro Benali is one of the best coaches in ISL."

The ISL game between the Highlanders and FC Goa ended in a stalemate on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Although Manolo Marquez's men broke the deadlock via a 20th-minute goal from Spanish striker Carlos Martinez, it was equalized just six minutes later as Jithin Madathil Subran found the back of the net for the home side.

Expand Tweet

With this draw, Goa missed out on displacing Kerala Blasters, who are on 26 points from 12 matches, from the top spot. Meanwhile, with 24 points from just 10 matches, the Gaurs have the upper hand going into the break before the next set of league matches.

"Today I think that we need to do self-criticism" - Manolo Marquez

At the same press conference, a visibly disappointed Manolo Marquez opened up about his side's performance and said:

"Today I think that we need to do self-criticism. The coach is the first who has to do it because I think that we didn't have the players completely focused in the game. In the first half, we didn't play a good game. In the second half in terms of effort, the attitude was very good but practically maybe it's one of the games in which we created lesser chances."

The 55-year-old added:

"As usual when you do not play a good game it is important not to lose. Everyone expected if we could win this game it would be very good but finally the opponent also plays (to win)."

Acknowledging his side's winning momentum, the much-needed break and the challenges ahead, the Spaniard said:

"One more point. Now a good break for the team. Some players will be in the national team and the rest of the players will be in the Super Cup so we need to keep going. We need to progress when we come back for the training sessions (after the international break)."

FC Goa's next assignment will be the 2024 Super Cup, which kicks off next month in Bhubaneshwar. The 2019 Super Cup winners have been drawn alongside Bengaluru FC, the defending champion, home side Odisha FC and an I-League team winning the playoff.

Fans of FC Goa will be hoping that the team replicates their successful run in the Super Cup as well and thereby recreates the memories of their 2019 glory.