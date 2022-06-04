Marcus Joseph extends his contract with Mohammedan SC for another season

The runners-up of the 2021-22 I-League season, Mohammedan SC, have retained the services of star striker Marcus Joseph on a one-year deal, the club announced on Saturday. The 31-year-old forward ended the previous season as the top scorer in the league with 16 goals from 18 matches.

The Trinidad and Tobago national team forward joined the Black Panthers ahead of last season after spending two seasons with Gokulam Kerala FC.

With the Malabarians, Joseph made a total of 30 goal contributions from 30 matches, including 25 goals and five assists. He also won an I-League title with the Calicut-based club.

Even after switching to Mohammedan, Joseph continued his hot goal-scoring streak as he racked up seven goals in the first four games this I-League season. Although the Kolkata giants missed out on the I-League title following a 1-2 loss to Gokulam Kerala FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium last month, the striker was an integral part of Andrey Chernyshov’s side.

Mohammedan SC will need Marcus Joseph to deliver

The Black Panthers will be eager to enter the Indian Super League soon enough - either in the 2022-23 season through a corporate entry or a season later by winning the I-League and gaining promotion on 'sporting merit'.

Story continues below ad

Irrespective of the roadmap, Mohammedan SC will need to assemble an able squad to compete whether they are in the I-League or in the ISL. Marcus Joseph could be a crucial piece of that puzzle. The forward has plenty of experience playing in India and will provide Mohammedan the much-required edge up front.

Mohammedan SC have been plotting an upward trajectory since winning the Calcutta Football League. The runners-up in the Durand Cup last season will not want to halt their project anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far