Meet Sumati Kumari - Indian football's next big thing

17-year-old forward Sumati Kumari had the Indian women’s football world at her feet when she put the ball in the net an incredible 17 times in 5 games during the Junior Girls’ National Football Championship 2019-20.

As it would do for any youngster coming through the ranks, the achievement proved to be the boost of confidence someone that young would crave. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she had the following to say:

“Scoring that many goals in 5 matches made me believe that I could do something here and made me much more confident in my abilities.“

Plenty has changed since, of course. The teenager now finds herself in Thomas Dennerby’s preparatory camp ahead of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Having worked with the 62-year-old Swede at the under-17 level, Sumati took to Dennerby’s methods quite quickly. She also added that the rest of the players have also caught on with his ways after a little difficulty at the start:

“I have worked with Thomas sir at the under-17 level and so I haven’t had too much trouble understanding him. The other players took a little time to understand his methods but since everyone understands English, there is no problem. Everyone understands.”

“I feel our team can do something for India” - Sumati Kumari

Sumati Kumari is confident of India's chances at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022. (Credits: AIFF)

The next assignment for Sumati and the rest of the Indian women’s national team is the Asian Cup that is slated to begin on January 20 next year, with India playing hosts.

Being hosts means a 9th appearance for the Blue Tigresses at the quadrennial event. While a repeat of their best-ever runners-up finish from 1979 and 1983 may look more than a little far-fetched, Sumati is confident of a good showing from the squad.

“It is happening in India, so it is an advantage for the Indian team. Now in the remaining time, we are training really hard under Thomas (Dennerby) sir. I feel our team can do something for India.”

The biggest stumbling block in Team India’s preparation for the upcoming tournament, of course, has been the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire nation. Games of football have been hard to come by for the squad, and as anyone that understands sport would tell you, there’s nothing quite like match practice.

Sumati herself was robbed of what would have been a historic moment as a part of the first Indian women’s team to take part in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup that was to take place in India in 2020. But we all know how that went.

Although the team are all set to travel to the UAE on September 30 before then going to Bahrain and possibly Sweden to play a string of friendlies in preparation for Asia’s premier tournament for female footballers, Sumati recognises just how much of an impact the lack of playing time has had.

“Last year, we have mostly been at home and because of that we haven’t been able to practice and our levels have dipped.”

Sumati Kumari just wants to play for India

For someone whose love story with the sport began as a 12-year-old in 2016, Sumati has achieved a lot in a short period of time. The forward prefers to remain grounded, however, focusing on just taking things one step at a time.

“I am studying right now, and I will think about this after studying. For now, I just want to play for India.”

Like any young footballer, Sumati too has her own heroes, of course. Speaking of the footballers that she looks up to, she had the following to say:

“From our team, midfielder Indumathi di plays really well and I would like to play like her. I also watch Bala di and I get inspired by her to work harder and reach her level or higher. I too want to play abroad just like Bala di has.”

At 17, Sumati is only at the beginning of what is hopefully a really long career. And while she does wish to remain grounded and look to take things a step at a time, the Indian under-17 international does wish to play in the World Cup one day as a tribute to her mother, who she lost while away on international duty in Bhutan. Whether that particular dream comes true one day remains to be soon, and one cannot help but hope that it does.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal