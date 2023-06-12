Mehtab Singh signs 3-year extension with Mumbai City FC, to stay at the club till 2026

Mumbai City FC announced on Monday, June 12, that Mehtab Singh has signed a three-year contract extension with the Islanders. The new contract will keep the young center-back at the club until May 2026.

Mehtab, who is currently on national duty, joined Mumbai in the summer of 2020 and has since then bloomed as one of the leading defenders in the country.

In his very first season at the club, Mumbai went on to win the League Winners’ Shield and the Indian Super League (ISL) title under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera.

After Des Buckingham took over the reins of the club, Mehtab became a vital cog in his backline and eventually went on to lift the League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season. He has also represented the Islanders at the AFC Champions League stage.

Speaking about extending his stay in Mumbai, the Punjab-born center-back underlined in the club statement:

“It has been a privilege to be a part of this wonderful team and I am delighted that I have the opportunity to stay here for three more years. Everyone at Mumbai City has a great bond and the club has built an environment where we are always supporting and encouraging each other."

"With the support of Des Buckingham, his staff and everyone at the club, I have certainly grown a lot as a player but also as a person but I don’t want to stop here. I’m excited to live the next chapter of my Mumbai City story and I hope I can give more to the club, the coach, my teammates and the fans,” Mehtab further added.

Mehtab Singh continues to go from strength to strength at Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



After signing a new deal with



#Mehtab2026 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity “I have certainly grown a lot as a player but also as a person and I don’t want to stop here."After signing a new deal with #TheIslanders , Mehtab Singh has words straight from his heart on his extension and future! 🩵 “I have certainly grown a lot as a player but also as a person and I don’t want to stop here." 💪After signing a new deal with #TheIslanders, Mehtab Singh has words straight from his heart on his extension and future! 🩵#Mehtab2026 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/ZsMNDuLWx1

Born in Khemkaran in Punjab, Mehtab Singh started playing football at the Mahilpur Football Academy before joining the East Bengal youth team in 2016. Mehtab was soon promoted to the senior team of the Red and Gold Brigade with whom he completed two seasons, during which he also had a loan stint at Gokulam Kerala.

He later moved to the Islanders in 2020, and since then has developed into a ball-playing stopper. Mehtab led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL. The Punjabi defender is also a constant goalscoring threat from set pieces with five goals to his credit in the Mumbai City colors, the best of which was a thunderous left-footed strike against the Kerala Blasters in Kochi last season.

Head coach Des Buckingham also lauded the youngster.

“Mehtab has developed into one of the best young Indian defenders in the league and this has been down to his hard work and openness to learning. He possesses a lot of strong characteristics we look for in our defenders and is a very exciting prospect for the future," he said in a club statement.

Recently, Mehtab also received his maiden senior national team call-up in March 2023 and soon after made his debut in a 1-0 win against Myanmar in the Tri-Nation Football Tournament in Manipur.

Now, he's handling the assignment of serving the Blue Tigers in the Intercontinental Cup followed by the SAFF Championships.

Poll : 0 votes