"Mistakes at both ends are hurting us" - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin FC's struggles in the ISL 2023-24 season

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin FC are gearing up for another tough challenge as they prepare to host league leaders Odisha FC on Sunday, March 3.

The Marina Machans have been struggling recently and are currently placed 11th in the standings, trailing sixth-placed Bengaluru FC by six points. Despite having two games in hand over their southern rivals, Chennaiyin’s recent form is less than satisfactory.

A formidable test awaits against Odisha, who are undefeated in the league since October. Although Coyle expressed admiration for Sergio Lobera and his team, he certainly believes that Chennaiyin possess the necessary tools to overcome the Juggernauts.

"There is no doubt they are a very good side. They had a good side last year, and they have invested heavily in their squad with the additions of terrific players that have played in the league for many years," Coyle said at the pre-match press conference. "Jahouh, Fall, and Krishna came in and added quality. Sergio (Lobera) is a really good football man as well."

"We are very respectful of them, but that being said, we know if we have invested in the game, we can win. We are back at home, which is great. As disappointing as it was to lose two games, we performed really well against Mumbai and East Bengal. So, we know that performance wise, there have been some good aspects," he added.

Chennaiyin FC arguably haven’t performed as poorly as their position in the points table indicates. In their recent clashes against Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC, they asserted themselves in the first half but ultimately crumbled in the second 45.

Coyle emphasized the necessity for his team to minimize errors at both ends of the field to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs. However, he also expressed that there is no stopgap solution to fix their problems.

"Mistakes at both ends are hurting us. The pattern has been evident. We have been missing chances, while we make one mistake at the back and we are punished for that. What we have to do is to be clinical because we create big chances in every game," he stated.

"Had we done it, we would have been in a better position now, but as I said at the start, it’s not going to be a quick fix. It will take time. This club has been successful in the past, and steps will be taken to get back to that quickly. But for the short term, we have four games at home and two away and we are capable of winning all those games," the Scottish tactician explained.

“I want to finish the season strongly” - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

There has been considerable questioning among the Chennaiyin FC supporters regarding the investment in the club, as the Marina Machans have gradually descended in the pecking order over the past few years.

Nevertheless, Coyle, ever passionate, stood by the club’s owners, asserting his belief that they are steering Chennaiyin FC in the right direction with a long-term vision.

He also elaborated on the club’s model and expressed confidence in a strong resurgence following a series of underwhelming seasons.

"If you want to go and spend an absolute fortune getting ready-made players, that’s a quick fix. That’s not our model. What we have to do, and what I’ve been doing now, is working and improving every department, because we have to be better at everything we do," he stated.

"There’s so much work behind the scenes to put in place, a plan that serves the club’s well. And we have fantastic owners. They don’t do this for finance. They’re losing money every year, but they’re putting their heart and soul, because they love their club. So it’s my job, which it will be, trust me, as we move forward, we will be better. But I want to finish the season strongly," Coyle added.

Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who has had a solid season between the sticks, accompanied his manager to the press conference. He revealed that the upcoming matches against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC at home are crucial, as they will help Chennaiyin gain some much-needed momentum.

"If we win two games, I think we can push ourselves in there and be in a much better position and we have to take advantage of our four home matches now. We’ve conceded goals because of small mistakes, defensive mistakes which we’re trying to correct every day in training and the preparation remains the same as always," Majumder said.

The clash between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast on Sports18 and VH1, and it will also be available for live streaming on Jiocinema starting from 7:30 PM.