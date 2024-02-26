"Mixed feelings, but I am here to represent Punjab now" - Sahil Tavora on returning to face parent club Hyderabad FC | Indian Super League 2023-24

Central midfielder Sahil Tavora has returned to the city of pearls with his new club Punjab FC to take on his parent club Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, February 27.

The Goan, addressing the media ahead of the game on Monday, spoke candidly on what it means to him to play at the Maidaan and how he has mixed feelings about coming back here to turn up against his former teammates.

"I have a lot of good memories in this stadium, and since this is my former club, it is a special occasion for me. Mixed feelings, yes, but I am here to represent Punjab now, and I have a job to do as a professional. I will give my everything in this game," said Tavora.

When asked how it has been for him to settle into his new dressing room, Tavora said that he has not faced many difficulties.

"It's been good so far. It takes a bit of time to fit into a new system under a new coach and with new teammates. We have had some good results in the past. The last game was disappointing but before that, we had a couple of good games. Tomorrow is another chance for us to move forward in the right direction," he added.

"The break has been good as it gave me the time to adapt and train with my new teammates" - Sahil Tavora

Tavora moved to Punjab on loan towards the end of the winter transfer window in January and has assimilated well into the system and style of play set in place by their head coach Staikos Vergetis.

The 28-year-old plays in an advanced central midfield position with the responsibility of passing the ball into the attacking third adding on to his usual holding duties and marking opposition attackers.

"For me, the break of twelve days between games has been good as it gave me the time to adapt and train with my new teammates. It helped me get to know them and the coach (Staikos Vergetis) better. Hopefully, that translates into a good performance tomorrow and we keep taking steps in the right direction," said Tavora.