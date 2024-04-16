Mohammed Ali Bemammer signs a one-year contract extension with NorthEast United FC

Mohammed Ali Bemammer has signed a one-year contract extension with NorthEast United FC, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season, the club confirmed on Tuesday (April 16).

The Morrocan player expressed his happiness at extending his stay with NorthEast United FC, Mohammed Ali Bemammer stated:

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with NorthEast United FC. The club has shown tremendous faith in me, and I am fully committed to contributing to our upcoming season. I believe in the vision of the club and am excited about what the future holds."

In his debut season in India, Mohammed Ali Bemammer played a couple of matches in the Durand Cup and three matches in Kalinga Super Cup 2024. He scored a goal and assisted once in the Super Cup match against Kerala Blasters FC in a 4-1 winning cause.

The 34-year-old player scored one goal in 21 appearances in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. His only goal in the Indian top-tier league came against Jamshedpur FC in a 1-1 draw.

He scored the goal in the 66th minute to level the scores and force a draw against Jamshedpur FC to split points.

NorthEast United FC Juan Pedro Benali praises Mohammed Ali Bemammer

The Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali heaped praise on Bemammer's contribution to the team. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

"Ali is one of the most important players in our group. He holds the team together on the pitch and he is our leader. His presence on the pitch has been instrumental in our approach, and he is not only a class player but also a fantastic individual to work with."

The club's CEO Mandar Tamhane emphasized the significance of retaining Bemammer, stating:

"His performances have been exemplary, and his extension demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a strong core for the upcoming season. With Bemammer on board, we are confident of achieving our objectives and continuing our upward trajectory."

