Mohammedan SC 3-1 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Black Panthers avenge 2021 final defeat | Durand Cup 2022

Mohammedan SC came from behind to register a 3-1 win against FC Goa in Match 1 of the 2022 Durand Cup at the VYBK Stadium on Tuesday, August 16. The result helped the Black Panthers exact revenge for their defeat against the Gaurs in last season's final.

Muhammad Nemil, who was one of FC Goa's stars in the 2021 Durand Cup, scored once again with a beauty from outside the box. The goal came against the run of play after a period of Mohammedan SC dominance.

The Black Panthers responded by leveling things up after the break, scoring through Pritam Singh just four minutes into the second half. Substitute Faslu Rahman then found the back of the net with an excellent header before setting up Marcus Joseph to seal the win for his side.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Mohammedan SC

Sankar Roy - 6/10

Roy had a routine outing between the sticks for Mohammedan and didn't have much to do all game. He was comprehensively beaten for FC Goa's goal.

Abhishek Ambekar - 7/10

Ambekar was one of his side's best players and was a constant menace from the flanks in addition to being solid defensively. He whipped in a couple of delicious crosses that could've resulted in goals if the Black Panthers displayed more ruthlessness in front of goal.

Ousmane N'Diaye - 6.5/10

N'Diaye struggled at times against FC Goa's pacy forwards, but was dominant aerially.

Sairuat Kima - 6/10

Kima manned the Mohammedan backline well and didn't have much to do throughout the match.

Vanlalzuidika - 6/10

Vanlalzuidika was decent defensively, but didn't offer too much going forward.

Abhishek Halder - 6/10

Halder kept things ticking in midfield for Mohammedan and looked to pass the ball forward whenever he could.

Nuriddin Davronov - 6/10

Davronov's radar was a little off the rails in the first half and he even gifted the ball away near his own box for FC Goa's opener. However, he buckled down after the break and his cross-field balls often dragged players out of position and opened up space for his teammates.

SK Faiaz - 7/10

Faiaz was one of Mohammedan's best players and caused all sorts of problems for the Gaurs defense with his movement. While he wasted a couple of chances in the first half, his cross led to his side's equalizer.

Pritam Singh - 6.5/10

Pritam Singh half-volleyed in the equalizer for the Black Panthers after a largely wasteful first half. He didn't do much otherwise, but was in the right place at the right time to haul his side level.

Marcus Joseph - 7/10

Joseph cut a frustrated figure at times, with his teammates struggling to get the ball onto his feet in dangerous areas. However, he still forced a good save and created a chance for himself after an excellent dribble, which he put wide.

Joseph took advantage of a tiring FC Goa defense towards the end to finish the night with a goal, firing the ball into an open net.

Rahul Kumar Paswan - 5/10

Paswan struggled to impact the proceedings and was substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Faslu Rahman - 9/10

Rahman proved to be an inspired substitution by Andrey Chernyshov. He first scored from an outstanding Abhash Thapa cross to give his side the lead before assisting Joseph late on to seal the deal.

Mohammedan SC @MohammedanSC

Gooooooaalllll!!!!

Another brilliant ball in from A.Thapa from the left wing finds Faslu Rahman, who heads it with precision!

MDS comes from behind to take the lead!



#JaanJaanMohammedan

⚔️

🏟️

#DurandCup

#IndianOilDurandCup

Yumnam Gopi - 7/10

Gopi played a crucial role in Mohammedan's third goal by finding Rahman on the counter, with the latter then assisting Joseph. He put one presentable chance wide and also saw a backheel shot saved well by Hrithik Tiwari towards the end of the match.

Christy Davis - 7/10

Davis added some bite to the Black Panthers' midfield and helped them dominate a tired FC Goa midfield.

Abhash Thapa - 7.5/10

Thapa set up Mohammedan's second goal with a peach of a cross. He also created another chance for Gopi, but the forward lashed it wide of the post.

Safiul Rahaman - 6/10

Rahaman added some solidity defensively to help his side see out the win.

FC Goa

Hrithik Tiwari - 6/10

Tiwari made a few good saves, but could've done better with Mohammedan's second goal.

Deeshank Kunkalikar - 6/10

Kunkalikar did decently when called upon but fell away a little in the second half like many of his teammates.

Lesly Rebello - 6.5/10

FC Goa skipper Rebello was solid in defense, especially in aerial duels, and also played a key role in his side playing the ball out from the back.

Rayan Roger Menezes - 6/10

Menezes was reasonably solid and couldn't have done much about any of the Mohammedan goals.

Salman Faris - 6.5/10

Faris was one of the Gaurs' better players, often locking down the right flank. However, the two times he went too narrow, the Black Panthers scored through crosses whipped from his wing.

Lalremruata HP - 7/10

Lalremruata enjoyed a fantastic first half. He displayed composure and immense technical ability on the ball and often won fouls in addition to helping FC Goa move the ball forward. However, his impact on the game wore off after the break.

Shanon Viegas - 6/10

Viegas was solid on the ball and helped his side keep things ticking in midfield.

Delton Colaco - 6/10

Colaco didn't see too much of the ball during his time on the pitch as Mohammedan limited his impact on the game.

Muhammed Nemil - 7/10

Nemil took a couple of bewildering shots from distance in both halves. However, his one effort on target was incredible as he fired in a dipping shot from outside the box that left Roy stranded.

He departed the pitch in the second half with an injury, which will be concerning for FC Goa.

Jovial Dias - 5.5/10

Dias had no real impact on the match and was substituted early in the second half.

Phrangki Buam - 6/10

Buam caused the Mohammedan defense some problems with his acceleration, but his final product was often poor.

Substitutes

Ayush Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri enjoyed a decent outing for FC Goa and helped them keep the ball against Mohammedan's high press in the second half.

Mevan Dias - 6/10

Dias worked hard out of possession but couldn't do much with the ball at his feet.

Vasim Inamdar - 5.5/10

Inamdar had little to no impact going forward and was beaten too easily by Thapa for Mohammedan's second goal.

Velroy Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes couldn't replicate the kind of effect Nemil had on the match and didn't really get a chance to show off his skills with FC Goa on the backfoot.

