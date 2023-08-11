Mohammedan SC defeat Indian Navy to clinch their first victory in the 2023 Durand Cup 

Mohammedan SC secured a crucial 2-1 victory over the Indian Navy Football Team in the Group B fixture of the Durand Cup on Friday. Goals in the second half by David Lalhlansanga and Lalremsanga proved sufficient to overcome Indian Navy’s challenge.

Contrary to their performance against Mumbai City FC, the Black and White Brigade started the game with clear intent. They dominated the midfield, courtesy of Alexis Gomez orchestrating the proceedings from the middle of the park.

They had their first clear-cut chance in the eighth minute when the influential Alexis found Lalremsanga with a brilliant lobbed pass, but the forward failed to convert his chance.

Lalremsanga posed huge problems for the Indian Navy with his pace and he had another opportunity from close range. However, this time, Navy goalkeeper Vishnu was quick off his line and denied the youngster’s first goal of the season.

Indian Navy, on the other hand, had their first chance around the half-hour mark against the run of play. Mohammedan's goalkeeper advanced from his goal line to clear the ball, but his clearance inadvertently landed right in Inayath's path. The winger attempted a lofted shot from a distance of 30 yards, but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Mohammedan certainly had the better of the chances in the first half, but the half ended goalless. The Kolkata giants managed a total of five shots, while Indian Navy recorded only two attempts on goal.

Mohammedan SC score twice in the second half to take the game away from Indian Navy

Continuing their momentum from the first half, Mohammedan SC started the second half with purpose. However, this time their execution in front of the goal was precise.

Bikash Singh threaded a superb through ball, and on this occasion, David Lalhlansanga showed composure, as he elegantly guided it beyond the goalkeeper.

Alexis Gomez then tested the Navy’s custodian, with a stunning long-range effort, but Vishnu made a finger-tip save to keep his side in the game.

But Mohammedan finally put the game to bed in the 65th minute. The partnership between Lalhlansanga and Lalremsanga already posed problems for the Navy side in the first half, and they managed to create another chance. This time, David Lalhlansanga turned provider, setting up Lalremsanga who calmly guided into the net.

After scoring the second goal, Mohammedan slowed the tempo of the game. Indian Navy, however, pulled a goal back in stoppage time from the penalty spot, but it was too little too late for them.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will certainly be pleased with the result and performance, as they dominated the game, while also being defensively resolute.

Mohammedan SC will next face a youthful Jamshedpur FC on August 20, a match that holds significant importance for their quarter-finals aspirations.

Indian Navy, meanwhile, are also next up against Jamshedpur FC on August 17 and will hope for an improved showing.