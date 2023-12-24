Mohammedan SC defeat NEROCA 2-1, head into winter break with a seven-point lead | I-League 2023-24

It was a usual day at work for Mohammedan SC as they defeated NEROCA 2-1 in their I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday (December 24).

The Black & Whites finished the first half of the season unbeaten as they head into the winter break seven points clear at the top of the league. First-half strikes from David Lalhlansanga and Lalremsanga Fanai sealed all three points for the hosts.

NEROCA did pull one goal back in the second half through David Simbo, but it wasn't enough to trouble the league leaders.

Mohammedan SC opened the scoring in the 19th minute, with David Lalhlansanga finding the back of the net. Bikash Singh ran forward with the ball down the left flank and entered the box before delivering a low cross. David controlled it calmly and slotted the ball home.

The Black & White Brigade increased the pressure after taking the lead and were soon rewarded for their intensity.

Mohammedan SC see off NEROCA's challenge in style

NEORCA defender Surajit Seal was flustered by the opposition's continuous pressing and headed the ball towards Lalremsanga Fanai. The latter was alert to the situation and made NEROCA pay for the mistake by scoring the second in the 30th minute.

The hosts had a chance to triple the lead before half-time, but Seal threw his body on the line to save a definite goal.

NEROCA tried their best to script a comeback in the second half after their skipper David Simbo scored a header from a corner to pull one goal back in the 50th minute.

However, Mohammedan SC made the necessary changes and parked the bus to protect their lead. Furthermore, their attackers moved forward in search of the third goal, but they were wasteful in the final third.

In the end, Mohammedan SC managed to register a 2-1 goal to continue their unbeaten run in the I-League 2023-24