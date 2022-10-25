Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov upbeat ahead of the upcoming I-League season

In a 'so near, yet so far' finish last season, heavyweights Mohammedan SC fumbled in the final game of the I-League 2021-22 edition, ending the season as the runners-up. The Black Panthers also suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup 2022 semi-final.

The Kolkata giants needed a win against Gokulam Kerala in the final game of the I-League championship stage to clinch the title. However, Andrey Chernyshov's side suffered a 1-2 loss and ended up losing the title.

Now, with the new season of the second-division league inching closer, the Russian gaffer will be hoping to bury the ghosts of the past.

In a conversation with the I-League media team, Chernyshov discussed the team's preparations ahead of the new season. He said:

"We are looking forward to the start of the Hero I-League. The preparations and training are coming along well and the team is in excellent shape. Our leaders have created excellent conditions for us to prepare for the league.

"We have played in the Durand Cup, we’re currently playing in the Calcutta Football League and we have been playing a few friendly matches as well."

With some new additions in the summer transfer window, Mohammedan has managed to assemble a well-balanced squad. Across both the Indian and overseas contingents, there's a fine blend of youth and experience.

Speaking about the same, the 54-year-old stated:

"It’s good when the team has a union of experienced and young players. This is important in order to show interesting football for the supporters. We hope that many of our players will perform well in the new season and showcase their true potential."

"These are the best fans in India" - Mohammedan SC's Andrey Chernyshov eager to play in front of the home supporters

With the world steadily recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the I-League will return to its usual home-and-away format.

Mohammedan SC have one of the most faithful supporter bases in the country and will give the club a massive boost ahead of the new season. Speaking about the Mohammedan SC's fanbase, Chernyshov said:

"It is very good that the fans will be able to attend the games at the stadiums. All players want to play in stadiums where there are fans, in order to feel their support. Our fans are very important to us. These are the best fans in India."

When asked about Mohammedan's aim for the upcoming season in front of their fans with rejuvenated hopes, the head coach replied:

"My philosophy is that if you start playing in some tournament, you should try to win it. We will try to do our job well and try to achieve high results."

The new I-League season will kick off on November 12.

