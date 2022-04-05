Mohammedan SC head coach impressed with Rajasthan United FC's brand of football

Mohammedan SC will be up against Rajasthan United FC in their next I-League encounter on Wednesday (April 6). The Black Panthers have had a pretty good run in the league so far. But they will be facing a side who have conceded the least number of goals this season (three).

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov and midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika answered a few questions from the media ahead of their match against Rajasthan United FC. The Russian coach was impressed with the way the I-League debutants have showcased their abilities. He said:

"They played their last game really well. They did not concede, which is good for them. They are fast on the counter-attack. They have players who know how to play good football."

Chernyshov also mentioned that only the team is new to the league but their players aren't. Rajasthan United FC have players in their squad who have previously featured in the I-League and are thus able to bring their experience to this new outfit.

Chernyshov further went on to highlight the disappointments caused by the decisions of the referees. He said:

"When I first started working as a coach, it was clear that I did not want to speak about referees."

Mohammedan SC midfielder enjoying freedom under current coach

Meanwhile, midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika, who was present alongside his coach, admitted to enjoying his role under Andrey Chernyshov. He said:

"The coach gives players the freedom to play their own game. I think we've played well so far and want to continue doing so."

The match between Mohammedan SC and Rajasthan United FC promises to be an enticing affair between attack and defense given the nature of the two sides. While the former are placed second in the I-League 2021-22 table, the latter are currently sixth.

