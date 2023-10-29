Mohammedan SC manage to see off Aizawl FC's challenge to begin with a win | I-League 2023-24 

Mohammedan SC have kick-started their I-League 2023-24 season with a narrow win over Aizawl FC. The two sides began their respective I-League seasons on Sunday, October 29, as they locked horns at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium.

Both teams looked threatening in the closely contested encounter, but Mohammedan SC managed to edge out Aizawl FC 2-1 in the end.

The match got off to a flyer as Samuel Lalmuanpuia found the back of the net in the seventh minute to give Mohammedan SC an early lead.

However, they could not hold their lead for long as Aizawl FC soon came back with a counterpunch. K Lalrinfela opened the account for Aizawl FC in the 12th minute to level the scores at 1-1.

As both teams were searching for the lead, Alexis Gomez scored in the 28th minute to take Mohammedan SC ahead in the game for the second time.

No other goal came in the rest of the first half and Mohammedan SC took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Mohammedan SC managed to hold the fort to win their I-League opener

When both sides came out in the second half, Aizawl FC were searching for the equalizer and Mohammedan SC had to remain compact in the defense to hold on to their lead.

Both teams played tactically sound football during the second half, but couldn't find the back of the net. In the end, Mohammedan SC managed to edge out the opposition to register a 2-1 win.

Mohammedan SC climbed to second place in the league table with their first win of the campaign and a goal difference of +1. Aizwal FC, on the other hand, fell to 11th with a goal difference of -1.

Aizwal FC will be looking to bounce back and secure their first win in their I-League 2023-24 against Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday, November 7. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will take on Shillong Lajong in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on Friday, November 3.